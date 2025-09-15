Section of Scarboro Road in Street to close for seven months

A section of Scarboro Road in Street, between Sandy Hook Road and Boyd Road, will be closed beginning on or about Monday, September 22, for approximately seven months for a bridge replacement. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 11, 2025) – A section of Scarboro Road in Street, between Sandy Hook Road and Boyd Road, will be closed beginning on or about Monday, September 22, for approximately seven months for a bridge replacement. A detour will be in place.

The Harford Waste Disposal Center and the mulch and compost facility will both be accessible for the duration of the closure by using MD Route 440 (Dublin Road) to Boyd or Scarboro roads.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the closed area during the closure.

If you have any questions, please call 410-638-3217 ext. 2442.