Students invited to apply to serve on Harford Youth Commission and county executive’s community advisory boards

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 12, 2025) – Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, in cooperation with the County Council, invites students to volunteer for service on the Harford Youth Commission or on one of the county executive’s community advisory boards. Despite an earlier call for applications, all student positions remain open.

Youth Commission

The Youth Commission is comprised of local officials and representatives of organizations that provide youth services and programs, plus six student members. Among the commission’s purposes are to identify the needs of youth in Harford County; to promote the coordination and development of programs and services for youth, and to advise county officials on matters relating to youth.

Youth Commission members are appointed by the county executive and approved by the council. In addition to the six open student positions, applications are being accepted for adult representatives from youth service organizations. More information about the commission and a link to the application is online at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/917/Youth-Commission.

Community Advisory Boards

Harford County has five community advisory boards covering the geographic areas outside of the county’s three municipalities. Each board may have one student member.

Community advisory boards inform the county executive and his administration on matters of interest or concern within each local community. Each advisory board holds regularly scheduled public meetings that educate the attending residents on the services, plans, and initiatives offered by their local government, state agencies, and private organizations. Community advisory board members are appointed by the county executive, and do not require a council vote. Details and a link to the application are posted on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1603/Community-Advisory-Boards.