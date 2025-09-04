Tickets for Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 21st Annual Gala, ‘Epic Rewind: Eighties in the Stacks,’ go on sale Sept. 9

Tickets to Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 21st annual gala, “Epic Rewind: Eighties in the Stacks go on sale on Sept. 9. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Tickets for Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 21st Annual Gala, ‘Epic Rewind: Eighties in the Stacks,’ on Sale September 9

Gala celebrates the Library’s 80th anniversary with an unforgettable 1980s-themed bash

Belcamp, Md., September 2, 2025 — Tickets to Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 21st annual gala, “Epic Rewind: Eighties in the Stacks,” go on sale September 9 at HCPLonline.org. Community members are encouraged to purchase tickets early because the gala typically sells out quickly once tickets become available.

Expected to attract more than 650 guests, “Epic Rewind: Eighties in the Stacks,” takes place the evening of Saturday, November 1, at the Abingdon Library from 7 to 10 p.m.

This year’s gala celebrates Harford County Public Library’s 80th anniversary of illuminating minds and igniting imaginations with a 1980s-themed event that promises to be an unforgettable evening of great food, incredible music and nostalgic decor. Guests can dance the night away to the ultimate 80s tribute band, The New Romance, while enjoying a blockbuster menu from Matsuri Sushi, Vagabond Sandwich Company, The Local, Coffee Coffee, Boards by Dana, Full Circle Boards, Broom’s Bloom Dairy, Klein’s ShopRite Bakery, Island Spice Grille and Lounge, and Pairings Bistro.

“For 80 years Harford County Public Library has been an important part of the community, providing books, programs, resources and services to all Harford County residents,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our annual gala raises funds to fuel our mission to inspire, educate and transform lives, and we are grateful to our many sponsors and to all who attend the gala for their generous support of our work. It’s going to be a totally awesome evening!”

An exclusive raffle of jewelry donated by Saxon’s Diamond Centers will enable the lucky winner to choose a favorite item from among a diamond tennis bracelet, diamond stud earrings and sapphire diamond ring, each valued over $10,000. Raffle tickets may be purchased in advance at HCPLonline.org. Live and silent auctions will also take place the evening of the gala.

A promotional video about the gala featuring notable Harford Countians bringing iconic 1980s characters to life can be viewed at https://hcplonline.org/gala.php.

Early bird tickets go on sale September 9 and cost $175 per person. Tickets purchased on September 10 and later are $200 per person. Sponsorships are available now at hcplonline.org/gala.php. For more information about sponsorship, contact Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement at Harford County Public Library, at 410-273-5601 x6513 or visit hcplonline.org/gala.php.

Proceeds raised by the gala will support the Library’s programs for early literacy, STEM resources, internet access and vital community programs across Harford County.

“‘Epic Rewind: Eighties in the Stacks’ is a celebration of 80 years of connection, creativity and community. The generosity of our sponsors and guests makes it possible for the Library to continue providing resources and programs that change lives every day. We can’t wait to welcome our community to a night that will be as unforgettable as the decades that inspired it,” said Shrodes, the Library’s philanthropy and community engagement director.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources and capital improvements. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. To learn more about sponsorship, donation and endowment opportunities, contact Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement for Harford County Public Library, at shrodes@hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.