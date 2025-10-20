Ballet Chesapeake to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ Dec. 13 & 14 and ‘Nutcracker Sweets’ Dec. 5

Ballet Chesapeake will perform the full-length classic holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” December 13 at 11 am and 4 pm, and December 14 at 1 pm, at Stephens Hall Theatre, 7900 Stephens Ave, Towson MD. The company will also perform an abridged version of the ballet, “Nutcracker Sweets,” for young children December 5 at 6 pm at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St, Bel Air MD. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ballet-chesapeake-56808957413. Here are the details provided by the ballet company: