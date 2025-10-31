Harford County has begun construction on a new connector road to reduce traffic in Edgewood neighborhoods around the Copperplex athletic fields. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Construction of a new connector road in Edgewood that will reduce congestion on neighborhood streets and improve access to the Copperplex athletic facility is underway. Once completed, Ivanhoe Street will directly connect Cedar Drive to Willoughby Beach Road. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Construction Underway on New Access Road to Copperplex Athletic Facility in Edgewood

BEL AIR, Md. (Oct. 24, 2025) – Harford County has begun construction on a new connector road in Edgewood that will reduce congestion on neighborhood streets and improve access to the Copperplex athletic facility on Cedar Drive. Once completed, Ivanhoe Street will directly connect Cedar Drive to Willoughby Beach Road. The $1.26 million project is expected to be completed by summer of 2026.

“This project will help reduce traffic in Edgewood neighborhoods around Copperplex by providing direct access to the athletic fields,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “My administration is committed to projects like this that enhance quality of life for our residents and visitors alike.”