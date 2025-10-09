Harford County has been awarded a $400K federal grant to upgrade streetlights with brighter, more energy- efficient LED bulbs. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Awarded $400K Grant to Convert Streetlights to More Energy-Efficient, Brighter LEDs

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 9, 2025) – Harford County has been awarded a $400K federal grant to upgrade streetlights with brighter, more energy- efficient LED bulbs. Along with $100K in county funding, the federal Carbon Reduction Program funding will improve approximately 500 streetlights along county roads throughout the county.

In addition to upgrading the lighting, the LED bulbs will help reduce maintenance costs and lower the county’s electric bills, ultimately saving taxpayer dollars.

BGE, in coordination with the Harford County Department of Public Works, will make the upgrades, which are expected to begin in early 2026.

“This award reflects my administration’s commitment to strengthening Harford County’s infrastructure and public safety by capturing federal and state grants to improve efficiencies and maximize the return on taxpayer dollars,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I would like to thank our Department of Public Works team for their hard work in making this project possible.”