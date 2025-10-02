Vagabond Sandwich Company will sell Takeout & Touchdown meal kits to support the Harford County Bar Foundation’s mission to provide legal resources for the needy. Orders must be placed by Oct. 23. Here are the details provided by the bar association:

Harford County Bar Foundation Presents Takeout & Touchdown Fundraiser with Vagabond Sandwich Company



October 26 fundraiser features no prep and all flavor for fans to grab, go and cheer

Harford County Bar Foundation presents its “Takeout & Touchdown Fundraiser” featuring game-day eats prepared by Vagabond Sandwich Company for the Sunday, October 26, Ravens game against the Chicago Bears. These kits are the ultimate game-day companion, perfect for tailgating or enjoying from the comfort of home.

“What better way to cheer on the Ravens than with great food that also gives back. Thanks to Vagabond Sandwich Company, every Takeout & Touchdown meal kit supports the Harford County Bar Foundation’s mission to provide legal resources for those who need them most,” said Jennifer Vido, executive director of the foundation. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our neighbors while celebrating our home team.”

Each meal kit serves four and features a trio of sliders (classic beef, Nashville hot chicken and Cubano) along with crab dip, tots, onion rings, bacon jam and fresh salad (dressing on the side). The cost is $150 per box. Orders must be placed by Thursday, October 23, by visiting https://hcbf.ticketspice.com/takeout-touchdown-ravens-edition-with-vagabond-sandwich-company.

Meal kit pick up takes place the morning of October 26 at Vagabond Sandwich Company, 111 Thomas Street in Bel Air. Each participant will receive a designated pick-up time. (Note: Even if the game time changes, pick-up times will remain the same.)

To become a sponsor and support the work of the Harford County Bar Foundation in helping the disadvantaged citizens of Harford and Cecil counties with legal education and advocacy, visit https://hcbf.ticketspice.com/takeout-touchdown-ravens-edition-with-vagabond-sandwich-company.

Harford County Bar Foundation is dedicated to advancing access to justice by providing legal assistance, education and advocacy to residents of Harford and Cecil counties. By bridging gaps in legal services, the organization empowers individuals and families to navigate the legal system with the goals of promoting fairness, dignity and equity within the community. For more information, visit HarfordCountyBarFoundation.org.