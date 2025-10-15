Eighty-five volunteers were honored at the 39th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards Oct. 9 at the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

L-R: Barbara Richardson, director of Housing and Community Services, BangTam Miller, 2025 Harford’s Most Beautiful Ripple Effect Award recipient and Bob Cassilly, Harford County Executive. (Photos courtesy of the Harford County government)



Harford County Honors Volunteers at the 39th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 13, 2025) – Eighty-five selfless volunteers were honored at the 39th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards held on October 9 in Bel Air. The awards celebrate the meaningful contributions made by unsung heroes who give their time and talents to those in need throughout the county.

Hosted by County Executive Bob Cassilly and the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services, this year’s awards ceremony was held at the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene. The event was emceed by WMAR-TV’s Kristy Breslin and drew more than 200 attendees, including the 3 nominated groups and seventeen individuals, and the citizens who nominated their fellow community members.

L-R: Barbara Richardson, director of Housing and Community Services, Heather Matricciani, 2025 Harford’s Most Beautiful Shining Light Award recipient and Bob Cassilly, Harford County Executive.



BangTam Miller received the 2025 Harford’s Most Beautiful Ripple Effect Award, so named because of the ripples that spread from a single pebble dropped in a pond, just as a single volunteer benefits the broader community. Nominated by Ron Filling, BangTam was chosen for her commitment to the betterment of her community which started with her family and their dry-cleaning business, providing hotels for the homeless and vouchers to do laundry and collect and distribute food. As a teacher, BangTam researched and reminded schools to fill out applications for state funding to ensure more students would receive discounted or free lunches. She provided free GED tutoring through the Church of the Fruitful Living, served on the Human Relations Board and was a Vietnamese interpreter for parents attending IEP meetings. BangTam founded the 755 Alliance, a nonprofit organization, to continue her community outreach and make it easier to obtain grants for community needs. Through these grants, BangTam and the Alliance were able to create pantries at the Boys & Girls Clubs, multi-area community cleanups, an emergency fund, plus several park reconstruction projects.

The Harford’s Most Beautiful Shining Light Award was established to recognize the volunteers who bravely use their personal stories to “shine a light of awareness” on serious issues facing our county. These volunteers fight stigmas and talk about difficult subjects despite deep, personal, and painful experiences. This year, Heather Matricciani received the Shining Light Award for her volunteer work with the Brandon Tolson Foundation, which provides emotional and financial support to those who have lost a child. After losing her son, Joel, in an accident, Heather received services from the foundation and now serves as a parent representative on the foundation’s board and as a parent advocate, welcoming new families. Heather often attends funerals on behalf of the foundation and connects parents to support information. She formed Smiles for Miles, Stroll for Joel 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk in honor and memory of her son and to help raise money for the foundation.

L-R: Barbara Richardson, director of Housing and Community Services, Bel Air Lions representatives, 2025 Harford’s Most Beautiful Group Award recipients, Bob Cassilly, Harford County Executive.



Harford’s Most Beautiful Group Award is presented to a group of individuals who come together collectively and volunteer for the common good of the Harford County Community. The 2025 award was presented to the Bel Air Lions. The Bel Air Lions have been serving the Bel Air and Harford County community for over 82 years. This group, with over 50 volunteers, is committed to their community. They provide health and welfare services including shelter, nourishment and medical assistance including their Medical Loan Closet, loaning out free medical equipment including wheelchairs and hospital beds. Their sight conservation outreach includes vision screenings at Project Connect providing prescription eyeglasses to those in need, a voucher program, low vision research, and leader dogs for the blind. Community service projects include Rockfield Manor Sensory Garden, Bel Air Independence Day celebration, support for the festival of the arts, Shamrock Park improvements, and free hot chocolate and cookies after the holiday parade. The Bel Air Lions provide awareness and prevention programs for diabetes including Camp Possibilities and Camp Destiny for children with diabetes. Their annual Strides Walk raises money for the camps.

L-R: Barbara Richardson, director of Housing and Community Services, Karen Lopes, 2025 Harford’s Most Beautiful First Responder Award recipient and Bob Cassilly, Harford County Executive.





Nominated by Rhonda Hinch, the Harford’s Most Beautiful First Responder award was presented to Karen Lopes for 50 years of dedicated service to the Level Fire Company and its Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her impressive resume with the company, Karen serves on several Level committees and received the Charlotte Gallion Award, the Ladies Auxiliary’s highest honorary award given for perseverance, and in 2025, was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Volunteer Firemen’s Hall of Fame.

Also celebrated at this year’s ceremony were Harford’s Most Beautiful People nominees Shari Bailey, Kelly Bryant, Christine Deckard, Melissa Derisca, Jessica Fendryk, Judy and Galib Kawaja, Amy Miller, Christina Newman, Terrence Murphy, Al Peteraf, Michael Sherman, Pat Venturino, Crystal Yamber, the 755 Alliance, and the Ma & Pa Trail Monitors.

“I’m deeply grateful to these volunteers who give selflessly every day to support their neighbors and strengthen our community,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Their unwavering commitment, generosity and countless hours of service represent the very best of Harford County.”

A photo gallery of the evening will be available online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/HMB.

This year’s platinum sponsor was APG Federal Credit Union. In-kind sponsors included Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts; Wegmans; A Capella Journey; HarfordTV; Events Catering Company; and Kristy Breslin, WMAR-TV; and the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene. Attendees at the ceremony were treated to entertainment from A Capella Journey and HarfordTV was on hand to record the one-hour ceremony, which was livestreamed on their Facebook page. It will be available on their website, www.harfordtv.org and YouTube page.