Harford County Public Library to participate in 2025 Maryland STEM Festival

Harford County Public Library is participating in the statewide Maryland STEM Festival October 7-November 12. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Participates in 2025 Maryland STEM Festival

Variety of science, technology, engineering and math programs will be offered at branches throughout the county

Belcamp, Md., October 6, 2025 — Harford County Public Library is participating in the statewide Maryland STEM Festival October 7-November 12. During this monthlong celebration of science, technology, engineering and math, activities for customers of all ages will be held at various libraries in Harford County.

“STEM education is important for everyone at any age. Science, technology, engineering and math are vital skills needed in today’s world, and at the Library we add reading and the arts (STREAM) to the mix,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “In recognition of the Maryland STEM Festival, Harford County Public Library offers a variety of programs that will introduce the magic of STEM to all.”

The programs include:

Night at the Planetarium—Visible Energy: The Science of Light takes place at three schools in Harford County: Southampton Middle School, October 7 and October 14; Swan Creek School, October 9; and Edgewood Middle School, October 16. Each date offers two programs: 6 to 6:45 p.m. and 7 to 7:45 p.m. Geared for those in grade 3 to adult, the program uses the darkness of the planetarium to explore the origin, properties and uses of light energy in the universe and in our modern lives. Registration is required and opens two weeks prior to the event. Call 410-612-1600 to register. For more information, visit HCPL.org.

DIY Birdfeeders takes place October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. Using soy butter and pinecones, participants will make a treat for their feathered friends in the backyard. The program is for children in grades 3-8 and is supported by the Abingdon Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14134602.

STEM Fun Friday takes place October 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue. Stop in for a fun-filled open play session to explore Sphero Indi Coding Cars and OSMO digital games. The program is geared for children in pre-K through grade 2. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/13947556.

3D Printer Demo Day will be held October 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Darlington Library, 3535 Conowingo Road in Street. Stop in to see the Library’s 3D printer in action and take home a small 3D printed object (while supplies last). For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/13919894.

Not So Spooky STEM will be held for children in grades 3-8 on October 29 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Fast paced and fun, kids will use the scientific method to make hypotheses and draw conclusions. They will dissect pumpkins, make ghosts fly with electricity and dissolve Halloween’s favorite candy: candy corn. The program is presented in partnership with University of Maryland Extension Harford County 4-H’s educator, Marylisa Schaedel. Each child attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14134724.

3D-Printed Dinosaurs are the focus of a program November 7 from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall. Children are invited to view the Library’s 3D printer in action and decorate their own mini 3D-printed dinosaur. Each child attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14084376. The program is supported by the Norrisville Friends of HCPL.

Paleontology Party will be held November 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fallston Library, 1461 Fallston Road. Celebrate Dino-vember by learning how to be a paleontologist. Participants will excavate dinosaur bones while learning about fossils. Each child participating must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14027921. The program is supported by the Fallston Friends of HCPL.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.