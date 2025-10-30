Harford County Public Library’s November programs to include journaling, a harp music concerto, Japanese temari and Dinovember



Harford County Public Library plans to offer a variety of programs in November including journaling, a harp music concerto and Japanese temari. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., October 27, 2025 – November features a busy month of programs at Harford County Public Library, from journaling, a harp music concerto and Japanese temari to Dinovember activities like 3D printing, learning to be a paleontologist, clay sculpturing, a dance party and more.

“We are so pleased to offer a wide array of programs at the Library in November. If you are interested in the arts, whether it be writing, music or crafts, we have programs for you,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “I’m super excited about the Dinovember activities that provide insights into dinosaurs, 3D printing and hands-on art. There’s always something for everyone at the Library.”

A full listing of programs and events in November may be found at HCPLonline.org. Some highlights include:

Guest Presenters:

Journaling Your Magical Life takes place November 8 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive in Joppa. Facilitator Liz Neal will share easy strategies for journaling and how it can bring more “magic” to your life. Participants will see the impact journaling has on examining and capturing life’s moments. Each person attending must register in advance at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14048158. The program is geared toward those in grades 9 to adult and is support by the Joppa Friends of HCPL.

Harp Music Concerto will be presented November 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue. Baltimore harpist Jacqueline Pollauf will perform a variety of works for solo harp, showcasing the versatility of the instrument. Throughout this hourlong program, she’ll include works by classical composers alongside favorites such as “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Over the Rainbow.” Pollauf will also offer some remarks about her selections and how the harp works. The program is supported by the Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14042634.

Japanese Temari is the topic of a program November 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Havre de Grace Library. Participants will learn about the ancient craft of Japanese temari (embroidered thread balls). Fiber artist Jen Weber will share information about the history and development of this unusual art, right up to its present-day prevalence both in Japan and around the world. The secrets of what is actually inside these lovely creations will be revealed as well as what they are used for and how they are made. The program is supported by the Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14055563.

Dinovember

3D Printer Demo Days/Dinovember Edition will be held November 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road. Stop in to see the 3D printer in action and take home a small 3D printed object (while supplies last). For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/13967268.

Dinosaur Sculptures are the topic of a program November 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street. Children in grades K-5 are invited to celebrate Dinovember by creating their favorite dinosaur out of clay. Advanced registration is required at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/13954333.

A Paleontology Party will be held November 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fallston Library, 1461 Fallston Road. Celebrate Dinovember by learning how to be a paleontologist. Participants will excavate dinosaur bones while learning about fossils. Each child participating must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14027921. The program is supported by the Fallston Friends of HCPL.

We Dig Dinos! is a family activity that takes place November 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. This program is perfect for curious explorers and future paleontologists, who will explore the prehistoric world of dinosaurs through interactive play, fossil digs and creative crafts. Each child attending must register prior to the event at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14037869. The program is supported by the Abingdon Friends of HCPL.

A Dinosaur Dance Party will be held November 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Havre de Grace Library. Babies, toddlers and those pre-school to grade 2 are invited to slip into their snazziest dino digs to dance their socks off and create a dino-tastic masterpiece. The program is supported by the Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/13945803.