Harford County to host Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 25 at six locations

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 15, 2025) – Harford County residents can drop off their expired and unwanted medications for safe disposal at six convenient locations on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), local law enforcement, and Wegmans Food Market, will be collecting the medications as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

All types of over the counter and prescription medications will be accepted along with vitamins and pet medications – no questions asked.

Drive-Thru collection will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Harford County government building, 220 S. Main Street, Bel Air

Bel Air Police Department, 39 N. Hickory Avenue

Harford County Emergency Services Annex, 3724 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Havre de Grace Police Department, 715 Pennington Avenue

Maryland State Police Barracks, 1401 Belair Road, Bel Air

Wegmans Market, 21 Wegmans Boulevard, Abingdon

“National Drug Take Back Day is a simple and effective way to help keep our families and neighborhoods safe,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to gather any unused or expired medications and bring them to one of these convenient drop-off locations to take advantage of this free and easy service on Saturday, October 25.”

Harford County has collected and destroyed over 46,200 pounds of unwanted medications since 2013 and the national effort has resulted in the retrieval of over 19.8 million pounds of unwanted, expired, or unused medications since 2016. Questions? Please contact the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy at (410) 638-3333.