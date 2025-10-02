Harford County to install roundabout at county’s top crash location, Bel Air South Parkway and Blue Spruce Drive; closures to start Oct. 20

Harford County will install a roundabout in late October to improve traffic safety at the county’s top crash location, the intersection of Bel Air South Parkway and Blue Spruce Drive. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford to Install Roundabout for Traffic Safety at Bel Air South Parkway and Blue Spruce Drive; Single Lane Closures to Begin Oct. 20; Area Intersections to Close Completely for Construction Oct. 26 – 31

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 2, 2025) – Harford County will install a roundabout in late October to improve traffic safety at the county’s top crash location, the intersection of Bel Air South Parkway and Blue Spruce Drive. Roundabouts reduce the severity of motor vehicle crashes.

Installation of the modular roundabout will require single lane closures beginning Monday, Oct. 20 for advance work, including surveying and curb removal, followed by a one-week closure of area intersections for construction from Sunday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Oct. 31, weather permitting. The project has been scheduled to be finished in time for the busy holiday shopping season.

During the closure, there will be no through traffic on Bel Air South Parkway between MD Route 24 and MD Route 924. Limited access to the Festival at Bel Air and other area businesses will be available. Extensive signage will be in place. Motorists are asked to be cautious in the area.

The following locations will be closed during construction:

Bel Air South Parkway & Blue Spruce Drive/Festival Bel Air entrance

Eastbound Bel Air South Parkway between MD Route 24 and Blue Spruce Drive/Festival of Bel Air entrance

Entering the Festival

No entrance to the Festival will be available from Bel Air South Parkway; the only entrance will be via Wheel Road.

Exiting the Festival

Vehicles may exit the Festival onto Wheel Road in either direction. The Festival’s eastbound-only exit onto Bel Air South Parkway (closest to MD Route 924) will also remain open.

Businesses North of the Festival

Access to and from the businesses north of Bel Air South Parkway will remain available from MD 924 via the Burger King/Your Space Storage entrance and from MD 924 to the first westbound driveway on Bel Air South Parkway. The only exit from this area to MD Route 24 will be via the eastern-most driveway on Bel Air South Parkway.

Details are in the diagram attached.

Questions about this project may be directed to 410-638-3420.