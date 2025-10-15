Local ShopRite stores to host walk-up job fairs Oct. 18

Local ShopRite stores are hosting walk-up job fairs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18. A hiring representative will be on-site to speak with candidates, and full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on location. Here are the details provided:



Wakefern Supermarket Banners to Host Job Fairs on Oct. 18

ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market to hold walk-up job fairs

Keasbey, NJ (October 13, 2025) – Wakefern Food Corp. supermarket banners ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market are inviting job seekers to explore exciting career opportunities during a series of walk-in hiring fairs on Saturday, Oct. 18.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., participating store locations across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will host in-store recruitment events for full-time, part-time and management positions. No advance registration is required — candidates can simply stop by to speak with hiring teams and learn more about available roles.

Open positions include general clerks, front-end associates, stocking staff and perishable department team members, among others. All roles offer competitive benefits and the opportunity to grow within a dynamic, customer-focused retail environment. Many positions include on-the-job training, flexible scheduling and access to a unique game-based learning platform designed to help associates build skills and advance their careers.

In addition to professional development opportunities, team members may be eligible for tuition and entertainment discounts, scholarship programs and the chance to contribute to meaningful community initiatives, including hunger relief and sustainability efforts.

