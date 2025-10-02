Meg McReynolds joins Harford County Public Library as cultural arts and community outreach coordinator

Meg McReynolds takes on the role of cultural arts and community outreach coordinator for the Harford County Public Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Announces New Cultural Arts and Community Outreach Coordinator

Meg McReynolds joins the Library from the National Endowment for the Humanities

Belcamp, Md., October 2, 2025 – Harford County Public Library is pleased to announce the arrival of Meg McReynolds as the cultural arts and community outreach coordinator.

Meg McReynolds (Photo by Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

In this role, she will oversee the Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board’s initiatives, administer Maryland State Arts Council grants and champion local arts organizations, while also enhancing the Library’s community engagement efforts. A lifelong advocate for libraries, the arts and the humanities, McReynolds brings both passion and experience to this work.

The Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board serves as the official Arts Council for Harford County, operating under the auspices of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees. Its mission is to preserve, enhance and promote the county’s rich cultural life. The government-appointed board provides grant funding, advocacy and administrative support; sponsors workshops, events and promotional opportunities; and actively invests in the growth and advancement of the arts to benefit the entire community.

“Meg McReynolds brings extraordinary expertise in the cultural arts and humanities, with experience ranging from the National Endowment for the Humanities to the National Gallery of Art,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Her academic accomplishments, curatorial work and leadership at the national level make her an invaluable addition to the Library team. Harford County’s cultural arts community is truly deserving of her knowledge, vision and passion, which will help advance and celebrate the arts across the county.”

McReynolds previously served at the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) in a variety of programmatic roles, most recently as assistant director of NEH’s Office of Federal/State Partnership, where she worked with a network of 56 NEH-funded humanities councils. Prior to joining NEH, McReynolds worked at the National Gallery of Art, assisting in the production of educational materials for special exhibitions.

McReynolds holds a master’s in library science with a specialization in archives from the University of Maryland, College Park; a master’s in art history from American University; and a bachelor’s in art history and French from Goucher College.

While at American University, she focused on 19th and early 20th century European art and wrote a study of Alphonse Mucha’s posters of Sarah Bernhardt. She has also co-curated two exhibitions: “The (Real) Art World” at the American University Museum and “Hand-Made” at the Mansion at Strathmore in conjunction with the Washington Sculptors Group.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.