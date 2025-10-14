More than 650 people participated in Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat on October 3-4, an event that provided children who use wheelchairs with a fantasy Halloween costume. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Volunteers and participants at Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat October 3-4 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club show some of the costumes made by volunteers. (Photo by Robin Sommer/MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)



More than 650 Participate in HCPL Foundation’s Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat at Coppermine

100-plus volunteers created Halloween costumes at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club for children who use wheelchairs

Belcamp, Md., October 10, 2025 — More than 650 people participated in Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat on October 3-4, an event that provided children who use wheelchairs with a fantasy Halloween costume.

“Being welcoming and accessible is at the heart of everything we do at the Library, and the Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat reflects that mission,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “This event celebrates creativity, joy and the power of inclusion, reminding us how much stronger our community is when everyone can fully participate. We are deeply grateful to the incredible volunteers, sponsors and community partners whose generosity and passion made this magical experience possible.”

The Wheelchair Costume Workshop, held all day October 3 and most of October 4 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club, featured more than 100 volunteers who transformed wheelchairs for seven children, ranging in age from 5-17, into the following costumes:

Team Coppermine members Dylan Lorenzo, Megan Santos, Heather Sewell, Emma Sewell and Chris Lorenzo created a Night Fury Dragon from How to Train Your Dragon costume for Willow at Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat October 3-4 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club. (Photo by Robin Sommer/MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)



Safari Vehicle

Night Fury from How to Train Your Dragon

Beauty Police (a pink police car)

Ariel from Little Mermaid

Lightning McQueen race car from Disney’s Cars

Bluey’s Jeep with a camper to carry all of Bluey’s family and friends

Thomas the Tank Engine

Teams of volunteers designed, built and fit the costumes. The volunteers came from various backgrounds. Some were interested members of the community, and others were from local companies like RG Group, Harford Center, SURVICE Engineering, Jarrettsville Sealcoating, Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club and Service Coordination, Inc.

Through the generosity of sponsors, Harford County Public Library Foundation provided the materials such as paint, fabric, cardboard, wood, glitter, tape, dowels, etc. Artists, carpenters and engineers were on site to provide support as was a seamstress.

The Inclusive Trunk or Treat, open to everyone, took place on the parking lot of Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club late in the day on October 4. It began with the children in the wheelchair costumes parading out together, showing off their new costumes beneath a balloon arch. More than 50 vehicles were decorated, and treats were provided to over 650 children of all abilities in a safe, welcoming environment.

The event’s Spooktacular Sponsors were American Design and Build, Ltd., American Sentry Solar, APGFCU and Harford Center. The Pick of the Patch Sponsors were Growing Smiles, Rosedale Bank and Sharon and Brian Lipford. The Hocus Pocus Sponsors were Matthew and Laura Allison, McLaughlin Physical Therapy and Hand Rehabilitation, Inc., Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital and RG Group.