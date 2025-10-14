Section of Bridge Drive in Joppatowne to close Oct. 20 for six weeks

A section of Bridge Drive in Joppatowne, between Towne Center Drive and Shore Drive, will be closed for approximately six weeks starting on or about Monday, October 20. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Bridge Drive in Joppatowne to Be Closed for Approximately Six Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 13, 2025) – A section of Bridge Drive in Joppatowne, between Towne Center Drive and Shore Drive, will be closed for approximately six weeks starting on or about Monday, October 20. The closure is necessary for maintenance and repair of the bridge over the Gunpowder River.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge at any time. All motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements. All pedestrian traffic should follow the posted detour.

The United States Coast Guard will be issuing the following local notice to mariners for this work:

Mariners are advised that a construction firm, on behalf of Harford County Government, Department of Public Works, will be performing maintenance on the fixed spans at Bridge Drive (Joppatowne Canal) bridge, mile 0.8, in Harford County, MD. To facilitate bridge work, there will be a working barge blocking the navigational channel from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday starting October 13, 2025, through November 21, 2025. The barge will be relocated outside the navigational channel during all non-working hours. The project manager will monitor VHF-FM channel 13. All mariners should use extreme caution when transiting the area.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509, ext. 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.