Upper Chesapeake Medical Center is celebrating its 25th year in Bel Air this year. Here are the details provided by the medical system:

Photo by Matt McDonald/UM Upper Chesapeake Health

UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Bel Air Celebrates 25th Anniversary

BEL AIR, Md. (October 27, 2025) – Twenty-five years ago on October 30, 2000, the first patient was admitted to the newly-constructed Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. The 120-bed, acute-care hospital replaced Fallston General Hospital and included inpatient care, surgery, Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Family Birthplace, specialized care and support services.

Born the next day was the first of more than 30,000 babies who have come into the world on Upper Chesapeake Drive.

“Over the past 25 years, our growth has been truly remarkable,” said Aaron Rabinowitz, president of UM Upper Chesapeake Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System. “I am deeply proud of the incredible team we’ve built and the countless patients and families we’ve had the privilege to serve. Most importantly, compassionate care continues to be at the core of all we do.”

Upper Chesapeake Health merged with the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) in 2013 to become the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), with the Bel Air location called University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (UM UCMC) Bel Air.

UM UCMC Bel Air was founded to bring advanced medical care and clinical expertise to Harford County and northeastern Maryland. Over the years the Bel Air campus has grown and changed with the opening of new centers, offering cutting-edge treatment and new opportunities to serve the community.

Even with all the changes, one thing has remained the same–the commitment to keeping compassionate care at the heart of everything.

Many longstanding team members have witnessed the hospital’s growth since its opening and share a deep sense of connection and pride. Kim Beyer, executive assistant, reflects on what makes UM UCMC Bel Air special: “We know who we’re treating. We know it could be our neighbor. So you strive to give them the very best treatment that you can. I think that’s the biggest difference, that small-town feel.”

The hospital that opened at the turn of the 21st century has seen many changes since 2000:

An expansion that began in 2006 saw the opening of Pavilion II, including space for physician practices, outpatient services and the parking garage.

The fall of 2013 ushered in the opening of the Kaufman Cancer Center, affiliated with the University of Maryland Marlene & Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. Accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, it offers the most advanced cancer treatments, including surgery, radiation, infusion and enhanced supportive services in one comfortable location, along with access to national experts, promising clinical trials and genetic counseling.

Improvements and expansion continued over the next 10 years including a state-of-the-art and updated Emergency Department and an enhanced cafeteria for team members and visitors.

In 2024 the three-story, 75,000-square-foot Danny and Gail Jones Patient Bed Tower opened above the Kaufman Cancer Center, with an additional 72 inpatient beds and shell space for future growth. In February of that same year, UM UCH celebrated the grand opening of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Aberdeen, a 130,000-square-foot campus featuring a full-service Emergency Department, Behavioral Health Pavilion and a Health and Wellness Center, all designed to increase the community’s access to important health care services.

During this 25th anniversary year, UM UCH has seen the 60,000-square-foot Pavilion III fully opened, which includes an outpatient surgery center and orthopedic, spine, hand and plastics specialty practices in addition to rehabilitation and physical therapy services.

Longtime team members have shared their thoughts about being part of the first 25 years of UM UCMC Bel Air:

Kathy Lynch, nurse manager, nursing ICU, said, “The journey that I’ve been on in the past 25 years, I don’t think I would change a thing. I feel so appreciated and loved by the people around me that I can’t even think about going anywhere. I like the people I work with and the community here.”

That feeling of being appreciated and supported was echoed by Sue Froehlich, unit secretary, nursing IMC. “The people you work with are another family. Everybody’s busy, but it’s still a family.”

Helping friends and neighbors resonates with Susan Coyle, cashier, nutritional services. “I can say that I’m thankful to work here. Here you really help. You’re helping somebody. You really are.”

Rick Weller, facilities operations painter, recalls the massive snowstorm of 2008 that had his department and others working around the clock. “Blizzard of 2008, it was all hands on deck. We shoveled snow, we slept on floors, whatever needed to be done to keep the hospital going, we did.”

The next 25 years are sure to bring a continued integrated health delivery system that provides high quality care to all. UM UCH is committed to excellence through a broad range of health care services, technologies and facilities and will work collaboratively with the community and other health organizations to serve as a resource for health promotion and education. For more information about UM UCH, visit www.umms.org/uch.