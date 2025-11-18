Asbury Road in Churchville reopened Nov. 13 after completion of a culvert replacement

Asbury Road between Edwards Lane and MD 136 (Calvary Road) in Churchville was reopened to all through traffic on Nov. 13. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Asbury Road in Churchville Reopened November 13

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 17, 2025) – Asbury Road between Edwards Lane and MD 136 (Calvary Road) in Churchville was reopened to all through traffic as of 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 13, after completion of a culvert replacement.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.