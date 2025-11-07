Harford County celebrates employment of citizens with differing abilities at annual luncheon

Harford County’s Office of Disability Services and Commission on Disabilities honored individuals and organizations at their annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on Oct. 30 at the Bel Air Armory, in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Local officials join the 2025 award recipients to celebrate achievements during the annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on October 30 at the Bel Air Armory in Bel Air. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Harford County Celebrates Employment of Citizens with Differing Abilities

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 4, 2025) – Celebrating the employment of citizens with disabilities, County Executive Bob Cassilly and Harford County’s Office of Disability Services and Commission on Disabilities honored individuals and organizations at their annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on October 30 at the Bel Air Armory, in Bel Air.

More than 120 guests attended this inspiring event honoring employees with disabilities who have exhibited exceptional ability and determination in the workplace. The event also recognized employers, individuals, and organizations that are providing exceptional employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the workforce.

“We are proud to recognize the achievements of individuals with disabilities who have become valuable employees through their skills and strong work ethic,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “We also honor the employers who provided these opportunities, demonstrating that citizens of all abilities can be successful in the workplace.”

Awards were presented to the following individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievements and support of those with differing abilities for 2025:

Small Employer of the Year Award: Winters Run Golf Club

Medium Employer of the Year Award: Bayside Commercial Building Services

Large Employer of the Year Award: Redner’s Markets, Inc.

Employee of the Year Award: Michael Dehn, employed by Dunlop Protective Footwear USA, LLC

Student Worker of the Year Award: Leah Arthur, Hawkhouse Café and Creamery

Volunteer of the Year Award: Jonathan Durham

Accessibility Award: Horizon Cinemas, Aberdeen

Media Award, Kerry Paradis Photography

Awards of Merit included two Employee Awards of Merit, given to Rashad Keene, employed by Amazon, Inc. and Victoria Lashley, employed by the Abingdon branch of Harford County Public Library; a Student Worker Award of Merit, given to Ethan Morris who is a cafeteria worker with Harford County Public Schools; and a Volunteer Award of Merit given to Jeremy Markovic.

Harford County holds this event in October of each year to coincide with National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This year the national theme was “Celebrating Value and Intent” to showcase the accomplishments of past and present Americans with disabilities, while ensuring that meaningful opportunities in the workforce are available for all.

This year’s keynote speaker was Matt Rice, executive director of People On The Go Maryland, a statewide advocacy group run for and by those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. Rice spoke about the ability of people with disabilities to be productive employees.

“We will make a better future if we recognize the value of one another, not just as employer and employee, but as human beings,” Rice said.

Guest speaker and 2024 Employer of the Year, Jennifer Tribull, food and nutrition manager at North Harford Middle School was joined by Katelyn Hammaker, 2024 Employee of the Year, and spoke about her experience working with employees of differing abilities.

A photo gallery of this year’s event is available at: https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3367/Disability-Employment-Awards

The Harford County Office of Disability Services and its partners offer an array of programs to connect businesses with motivated, dependable staff, and to connect employees with disabilities to on-the-job training, modification, and technology assistance. For more information, please contact 410-638-3373.