Harford County connects 250 students with employers at manufacturing and trades career showcase

Harford County Government and the Susquehanna Workforce Network recently hosted a regional manufacturing and trades showcase for local students. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Hundreds of students from Harford and Cecil counties explore hands-on career opportunities in manufacturing and the trades at Building Tomorrow, a regional Manufacturing and Trades Showcase co-hosted by Harford County Government and the Susquehanna Workforce Network (SWN) on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College. (Photo courtesy Harford County government.)



Harford County Connects 250 Students with Employers at “Building Tomorrow” Career Showcase in Manufacturing and the Trades

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 30, 2025) – Hundreds of students from Harford and Cecil counties explored hands-on career opportunities in manufacturing and the trades at Building Tomorrow, a regional Manufacturing and Trades Showcase co-hosted by Harford County Government and the Susquehanna Workforce Network (SWN) on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College.

The event connected more than 250 students and faculty from Harford County Public Schools (HCPS), Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS), Harford Community College, and Cecil College with 42 local employers representing advanced manufacturing, skilled trades, construction, cybersecurity, and other key industries. The collaboration was made possible through a partnership between Harford County Department of Economic Development, SWN, the Cecil County Department of Economic Development, and participating schools and colleges that brought students together to engage directly with industry leaders.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly joined a coalition of education and workforce leaders to welcome attendees and highlight the importance of preparing the region’s future workforce. Speakers included Jocilyn Harris of the Susquehanna Workforce Network; Miles Dean, Dean of Career and Community Education at Cecil College; Matt Baylis, Assistant Director for Trades and Apprenticeships at Harford Community College; J. Heather Handler, Program Coordinator for Career and Technology Education (CTE) at CCPS; Matt Johnstone, Coordinator of Apprenticeship, Workforce Development, and CTE Programs at HCPS; and Joe Connelly, Supervisor of CTE and Magnet Programs at HCPS.

“We’re showing students that manufacturing and the trades offer good paying jobs and rewarding, innovative careers that build our communities,” County Executive Cassilly said. “We are proud to work with our partners to connect local talent with local opportunity and continue Building Tomorrow for Harford and Cecil counties.”

During the morning program, business leaders explored local and state resources to help them grow and hire talent, while students connected with employers, explored equipment demonstrations, and learned about training and apprenticeship programs leading to high-demand careers. Many came dressed for success, résumés in hand, ready to make professional connections with employers who were eager to meet emerging talent.

The showcase also fostered valuable networking among employers, strengthening relationships and reflecting the event’s goal of building collaboration and innovation across the region’s business community.

“Collaboration is key to strengthening our regional workforce,” County Executive Cassilly said. “Our region is home to diverse and robust companies—many providing goods, services and solutions nationally and internationally—that offer amazing career opportunities right here in our backyard. By connecting employers and educators, we’re helping students realize they don’t have to look far to find career success.”

Building Tomorrow is part of the Cassilly administration’s ongoing commitment to support local industry, workforce readiness, and career pathways that sustain economic growth across the region.

For more information about workforce and business development programs in Harford County, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/oed.