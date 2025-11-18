Harford County Education Foundation celebrates Excellence in Education Showcase & Awards Breakfast

Harford County Education Foundation hosted community leaders, educators, business partners, and supporters at Havre de Grace High School for its annual Excellence in Education Showcase & Awards Breakfast. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

From left: Pat Vincenti, Harford County Council President; Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Schools; Jennifer Gasdia, Principal Achievement Awardee; Debora Gavin Merlock, Harford County Education Foundation; and Bob Cassilly, Harford County Executive (Photo by Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Harford County Education Foundation Celebrates Innovation and Achievement at Excellence in Education Showcase & Awards Breakfast

Havre de Grace, MD [October 17, 2025] — Harford County Education Foundation (Education Foundation) welcomed community leaders, educators, business partners, and supporters to Havre de Grace High School for the annual Excellence in Education Showcase & Awards Breakfast—a morning dedicated to celebrating possibility, innovation, and the bright futures of Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) students. The program portion of the event was opened by WMAR-2 News’ Kristy Breslin.

For one inspiring morning, the school was transformed into a distinguished gathering place where networking, culinary delights, and student innovation seamlessly blended—offering guests an immersive experience that highlighted the Education Foundation’s mission: removing barriers to learning and empowering every child to achieve their full potential.

More than a breakfast, the event captivated guests in the creativity and ingenuity unfolding in HCPS classrooms. Students presented real-world solutions, imaginative designs, and cutting-edge concepts across engineering, coding, robotics, business, biomedical sciences, future educators, the arts, and more.

Innovation Exploratorium: Hands-On Learning in Action

Students from HCPS Magnet and Career & Technology Education programs led the Innovation Exploratorium, a dynamic showcase featuring demonstrations in robotics, IT, engineering design, medical investigation, technology integration, culinary presentation, and other future-ready fields. Hundreds of guests explored the exhibits, engaging directly with the creativity and problem-solving skills of the next generation.

Led by Joe Connelly, Supervisor of Magnet and CTE Programs, participating programs included:

Edgewood High School: Global Studies/IB Program, Teacher Academy

Joppatowne High School: PTECH, Pathways in Technology Early College High School, JROTC

Havre de Grace High School: Technical Education, Early Childhood Education, Business Education, Information Technology Oracle Academy, BioMed

Aberdeen High School: Science and Math Academy

North Harford High School: Natural Resources & Agricultural Sciences

Harford Youth Workforce Investment Program Network

Havre de Grace High School Robotics Club

One student summed up the morning’s spirit:

“When someone from outside school listens to your ideas, you feel like you can actually change the world.”

Celebrating Student Talent and Creativity

Guests enjoyed a delectable breakfast prepared and served by HCPS Food and Nutrition and Culinary Arts Program students, were energized by performances from the Havre de Grace High School Jazz Band, led by Josh Dill – Band Instructor, and captivated by a theatrical performance from the Edgewood High School Theatre Group’s spring musical Firebringer led by Rob Tucker, Theatre Director.

Each guest received an event gift bag featuring a custom student-designed placemat—the sixth in the series—a vibrant fall scene artistically created by elementary students from Church Creek Elementary School and Jarrettsville Elementary School.

A standout moment came during the keynote, “Future Résumé,” in which Pragnya Jagarlapudi, Edgewood High School International Baccalaureate student, shared a heartfelt vision of who she aspires to become ten years from now—an inspiring reminder of the hopes nurtured in every HCPS classroom.

Honoring Community Leaders

The Education Foundation presented the Excellence in Education Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations whose leadership strengthens schools and expands student opportunity:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Terry Troy

Terry Troy Outstanding Achievement Award: Warren Hamilton

Warren Hamilton Principal Achievement Award: Jennifer Gasdia

Jennifer Gasdia Business Achievement Award: 7-Eleven Belcamp

The awards were presented by Debora Gavin Merlock, Founder and President of Harford County Education Foundation and Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Schools, along with Citations presented by Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and Harford County Council President Pat Vincenti. Each honoree received an engraved crystal Star Trophy – a shining symbol of student potential and promise.

“These honorees reflect what it means to lift students, empower educators, and build a community where every child’s future is bright,” said Debora Gavin Merlock, Founder and President of Harford County Education Foundation.

Supporting Student Success

Funds raised during the Excellence in Education Breakfast support initiatives that:

Provide school supplies and learning materials to students in need

Strengthen early childhood literacy and school readiness

Fund innovative classroom initiatives

Support families in promoting student success

Recognize and celebrate educators who shape tomorrow’s leaders

For students, the event offers a unique opportunity to share ideas with real-world professionals, gain confidence, and see how classroom learning connects to future careers.

Gratitude to Sponsors and Community Partners

The Education Foundation thanks our Presenting Sponsor APGFCU and supporting sponsors, including Bravura Information Technology Systems, Delmarva Power, Wade Sewell, Board of Education District B, Edward Jones – Alysson Krchnavy, Oak Contracting, LLC, Harford County Public Library, Hess Construction, Chesapeak Shredding, Terry Troy, Deb and Bill Merlock, Towson University North East, Harford Bank, Plaza Ford, Elegant Restoration, Terri Burton, State Farm Insurance – Mike Grace, Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan, Gemcraft Homes, Harford County Chamber of Commerce, J. Vinton Schafer Construction, Joppatowne High School, City of Havre de Grace, Huntington Learning Center, Dogtopia of Bel Air, Canton Group, and Screaming Bean, which provideda coffee bar much enjoyed by event attendees, along with others whose generosity helps unlock every child’s potential.

A heartfelt special thanks goes to Havre de Grace High School and Principal Brad Spence, whose welcoming leadership and generous support in opening the school’s doors made the Showcase and Awards Breakfast possible and ensured an inspiring, seamless experience for all attendees.

“This morning demonstrated exactly what happens when creativity meets opportunity,” said Merlock. “Together, we turn ideas into action, access into achievement, and creativity into confidence.”

Looking Ahead: Save the Date

Harford County Education Foundation invites the community to mark their calendars for the Annual Chip in FORE Kids Golf Classic on Monday May 4, 2026, at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs. Guests will enjoy a day of golf, networking, and supporting programs that empower every child to achieve their full potential. More information and additional events can be found on our website at www.harfordeducation.org.

About Harford County Education Foundation

Harford County Education Foundation removes barriers to learning so every child can achieve academic and personal success. Since 2003, the Foundation has provided essential school supplies, early literacy support, classroom enrichment grants, family engagement resources, and educator recognition programs across Harford County Public Schools.

For more information or to support student success, visit www.harfordeducation.org.