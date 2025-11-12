Patients in Harford County suffering from a trauma and/or internal bleeding that results in substantial blood loss now can receive a whole blood transfusion before they get to a hospital or trauma center, significantly increasing their chances of survival. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County EMS recently began a whole blood program and picked up its first units in September from Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. Pictured, from left, are EMS Logistics Coordinator Rebekah Keck; Keli Renoud, blood bank manager at Sinai Hospital; EMS Division Chief Caitlin Ledford; James Gannon, trauma program manager at Sinai Hospital; EMS Battalion Chief and Whole Blood Coordinator Drew Oudin; EMS Captain Travis Robinson; EMS Battalion Chief Forney Buchanan; and DES Deputy Director Michael Brunicke. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)

Harford County Launches Lifesaving Program for Patients to Receive Whole Blood Before Arriving at the Hospital

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 12, 2025) – Patients in Harford County suffering from a trauma and/or internal bleeding that results in substantial blood loss now can receive a whole blood transfusion before they get to a hospital or trauma center, significantly increasing their chances of survival. Statistics show that patients who receive whole blood before going into cardiac arrest from blood loss have a 90 to 100 percent survivability rate.

Since implementation in September, Harford’s Whole Blood Program – a regional partnership with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Inova Blood Donor Services – blood has been administered four times by career, credentialed paramedics to patients in critical condition.

“This vital resource is proven to save lives in traumatic and medical emergencies,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “It is a major advancement in pre-hospital care and potentially lifesaving for Harford County residents.”

Blood is on-hand and available around the clock and replenished as it is used. Units not used in a two-week period are returned to Sinai, where they are used in the trauma center or are broken down and used for their components.

Patients are given type O-positive whole blood. Whole blood contains all blood components: red blood cells that carry oxygen and plasma and platelets that promote clotting. Antibodies have also been removed from the blood, reducing the chances of a reaction and allowing providers to give blood to anyone with any blood type.