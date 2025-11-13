Harford County offers Ag Start-Up and Expansion Grants for local farmers; applications open through Dec. 1

Harford County Department of Economic Development is now accepting applications for the Ag Start-Up and Expansion Grant. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Offering Ag Start-Up and Expansion Grants for Local Farmers; Applications Open Through December 1

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 12, 2025) – Harford County Department of Economic Development is now accepting applications for the Ag Start-Up and Expansion Grant, a program designed to support local farmers looking to start, expand, or market their agricultural businesses.

Through this grant, eligible Harford County farmers can receive a 50% reimbursement for approved expenses that promote business growth, marketing, or technology upgrades. Applicants must match the grant contribution and provide proof of expenses through invoices at the time of purchase.

“Harford County’s agricultural community is a vital part of our local economy, and this grant program is an investment in its future,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said.

Grant funds may be used for:

Marketing and promotional materials

Educational opportunities or training

Technology and software upgrades

Other projects that expand or enhance farm operations

All projects must enhance the economic impact to a farm’s operation.

Applications are open through December 1, 2025. Awards are determined by the Economic Development Agricultural Advisory Board (EDAAB) Finance Committee and announced by January 1, 2026. All awardees must submit invoices for eligible expenditures by June 1 of the following calendar year or grant funds must be returned.

For more information or to apply, visit bit.ly/HCAgGrant25, or contact our Agricultural Business Development Associate Kimberly Doran at 410-638-3511. For more information about the Department of Economic Development, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/oed.