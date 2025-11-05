Harford County offers free workshop on small business planning with AI support Nov. 13

The Harford County Department of Economic Development, in partnership with the Maryland Small Business Development Center, is hosting the next session in its popular LevelUp series for small businesses from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. November 13 at the CONVERGE Innovation Center, 1201 Technology Drive, Aberdeen. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

LevelUp Your Business: Free Harford County Workshop on Business Planning with AI Support Nov. 13

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 4, 2025) – The Harford County Department of Economic Development, in partnership with the Maryland Small Business Development Center, is hosting the next session in its popular LevelUp series for small businesses: “Building a Business Plan with Smarter Strategies and AI Support.” The free event will be held Wednesday, November 13, from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. at the CONVERGE Innovation Center, 1201 Technology Drive, Aberdeen.

“The LevelUp series is part of my administration’s ongoing effort to provide practical guidance, tools, and resources to help local entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and succeed,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said.

This interactive workshop is designed for entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to map out their vision, stay flexible as their business grows, and leverage modern tools to plan and adapt with confidence. Participants will explore:

How to use the Business Model Canvas to visualize and refine business strategies

Ways to apply AI tools to enhance planning, test ideas, and adapt quickly

Resources and support available through local organizations

The event is free, but registration is required. Register at bit.ly/LevelUpBizPlan.

For those unable to attend in person, the session will be recorded by HarfordTV and made available on the Harford County Economic Development website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/oed.