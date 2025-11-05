Harford County organizations to display green lights to honor veterans leading up to Veterans Day

Harford County government, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Harford Community College, Harford County Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations are participating in the national initiative Operation Green Light from Nov. 4 through Nov. 11, Veterans Day. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Joins Operation Green Light to Honor Veterans

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 3, 2025) – Operation Green Light is a national initiative to show support for our nation’s veterans by illuminating homes, businesses, and government buildings in green during the week leading up to Veterans Day.

Harford County government, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Harford Community College, Harford County Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations will join this year’s effort by shining a green light from Tuesday, Nov. 4, through Tuesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, to show veterans that they are seen, heard, and supported. Businesses and residents are encouraged to turn at least one outdoor light green to demonstrate their appreciation for veterans in the community.

“Harford County is proud to honor those who have defended our nation and kept us free,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I encourage community members to join with my administration and our community partners to light our county green in support of our veterans.”

For more information, contact vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov.