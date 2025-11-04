Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 21st Annual Gala raises $100,000 net for essential resources, services & programs

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 21st annual gala, “Epic Rewind: Eighties in the Stacks,” raised $100,000 net on Saturday night at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library (center) is joined by Ella Benson, a student at Harford Community College, and Heather Benson, licensed agent, Fuller & Associates, at the Library Foundation’s 21st annual gala November 1 at the Abingdon Library. (Photo by Maximilian Franz/PhotoMax, LLC)



Six hundred fifty guests enjoyed “Epic Rewind: Eighties in the Stacks” at the Abingdon Library November 1

Belcamp, Md., November 4, 2025 — Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 21st annual gala, “Epic Rewind: Eighties in the Stacks,” raised $100,000 net the evening of November 1 at the Abingdon Library.

The gala, attended by 650 guests, is the Library’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds support the Library’s programs for early literacy, STEM resources, internet access and vital community programs across Harford County. The Presenting Sponsors were Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland and Saxon’s Diamond Centers. For a complete listing of sponsors, visit HCPLonline.org.

Amber Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement at Harford County Public Library, talks with Aaron Nachtigal, Upper School principal, Grace Classical Academy, and Claudia Nachtigal, head of school at The Highlands School, at the Library Foundation’s 21st annual gala November 1 at the Abingdon Library. (Photo by Malgorzata Baker/ Malgorzata Baker Photography)

This year’s gala celebrated Harford County Public Library’s 80th anniversary with a 1980s-themed event that provided an unforgettable evening of great food, incredible music and nostalgic decor. Guests danced the night away to the ultimate 80s tribute band, The New Romance, while enjoying a blockbuster menu from Matsuri Sushi, Vagabond Sandwich Company, Evolved Catering & Events, Coffee Coffee, Boards by Dana/The Grazing Room, Full Circle Boards, Broom’s Bloom Dairy, Klein’s ShopRite, Island Spice Grille and Lounge, and Pairings Bistro.

“The 21st annual gala was an epic night celebrating the Library’s 80th anniversary with awesome music, movies, games, culture and all around fun,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “A big thank you to our sponsors, volunteers and all who love and support the Library.”

In addition to a silent auction, a live auction led by WMAR-2 News’ Kristy Breslin and Harford County’s Register of Wills Derek Hopkins featured a foodie tour of Charleston, an exclusive locavore dinner for six at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, Steelers vs. Ravens Club Level experience, local brewery tour for 23 and the opportunity to name a street in the Town of Bel Air for a year.

An exclusive raffle of jewelry donated by Saxon’s Diamond Centers enabled a lucky winner to choose from among a diamond tennis bracelet, diamond stud earrings and sapphire diamond ring, each valued over $10,000.

“We are deeply grateful for the tremendous support from our amazing sponsors, event partners, volunteers and staff. Epic Rewind was an incredible success and testament to the Library’s important role in our community,” said Amber Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement at Harford County Public Library.

Headlining Sponsors were Absolute Investigative Fingerprinting Security and Landlord Services, American Design and Build/American Sentry Solar, Beards Hill Liquors, Bel Air Friends of HCPL, The Daily Record, Heartfelt Florist, The Highlands School, Maryland Brew Tours, Mr. Clean Power Washing, OC Brew Tours, Rockwell Jewelers, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and WebIXI,

Premier Sponsors wereAcer Exhibits, Achieve Behavioral Health, APGFCU, APGFCU Business Banking, Bayside CBS, Coffee Coffee, Deer Creek Exteriors, Friends for Pat Vincenti, Harford County Trash Services, Mark and Mary Hastler, Independent Brewing Company, Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, The Kelly Group, Market Street Brewery, Morgan Stanley, Nemphos Braue, NVS Bridal, NVS Merle Norman, Nagle & Zeller, P.C., Rainbow International of Northeastern Maryland, Reflected Images Custom Detailing, Skylight Creative Ideas, Tar Heel Construction Group, Thompson’s Moving Inc. and UR Washed Power Washing

Supporting Sponsors were Advanced Eye Care & Aesthetics, Ashley Treatment Services, Brightview Senior Living, Broom’s Bloom Dairy, Brown Advisory, BumbleJunk, Campion A Division of Maury Donnelly & Parr, Inc., Chesapeake Employers Insurance, Comcast, Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club, Paige & Bill Cox, DiPaula Law, Elite Power Washing, Emerald Builders, Harford Community College, Harford County Chamber of Commerce, Harford County Government, Harford County NAACP Branch 7019B, HillSide Lawn Service, Horne Concrete, Julie Roberts Hair & Co., Nature’s Care and Wellness, Oak Contracting, PK Law, Rockfield Foundation, Inc., Slack Family Practice, T2S, LLC, Town of Bel Air, Towson University in Northeastern Maryland (TUNE), Terry Troy, Turf Connection, Inc., Vagabond Sandwich Company, and Carol Wright and Mike LaFiandra.

For a complete listing of sponsors, visit HCPLonline.org.

Mark your calendar now for the 22nd annual gala on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources, capital improvements and access to information anytime, anywhere, for all people living and working in Harford County. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.