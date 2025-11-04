Harford County Thanksgiving Food Drive continues through Nov. 21

The Harford County Thanksgiving Food Drive is accepting donations of non-perishable food and other necessities, including diapers. Items can be dropped off at designated donation sites located within county government facilities. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Thanksgiving Food Drive November 1 – 21 to Help Neighbors in Need

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 31, 2025) – Harford County Government is sponsoring a Thanksgiving Food Drive to benefit local families. Donations are being accepted from November 1 – 21 at various county locations and will be delivered to the food pantry at Harford Community Action Agency.

“Our citizens care deeply about families in need, especially during the holidays,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This food drive can help ensure that no one goes to bed hungry in Harford County.”

Donations of non-perishable foods and other items such as diapers will be accepted in county government buildings and parks and recreation facilities and senior centers. For a list of most needed items and locations of donation sites, visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3675/Thanksgiving-Food-Drive.