Harford County to host Veterans & Families’ Resource Fair Nov. 15

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 30, 2025) – Celebrating those who defend our nation, Harford County will host a resource fair for veterans, active-duty military, and their families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 15 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street in Bel Air.

This free, annual fair is a one-stop event for information about veterans’ healthcare, benefits, and other resources, including a guide to local businesses that offer discounts to veterans. Giveaways at this year’s fair will include drawings for two Ravens vs. Steelers tickets and gift cards courtesy of APGFCU. Lunch will be provided free of charge, catered by Mission BBQ. Face painting and balloon art will be available for kids.

This year’s theme is America 250, celebrating our nation’s founding in 1776.

“We cannot do enough to thank our nation’s veterans, military personnel, and their families for their sacrifice and service to our nation,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “My administration is proud to honor their service with this event and ongoing support through our veteran’s commission. I would like to thank our commission members, the VA, and all participants in this year’s fair who are helping us celebrate Harford’s veterans.”

At the fair representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families (DVMF) and several veterans service organizations will be available to talk about claims, help veterans sign up for VA healthcare, and answer questions about important federal and state VA benefits and resources. Invited exhibitors include Veterans Benefits Administration, VA MD Health Care System (VAMHCS), Maryland DVMF, Maryland Department of Labor (DLLR) veterans’ employment representatives, DAV, Serving Together, and Maryland Vet Center for free counseling and referrals.

All Harford County veterans who attend the fair can enter a free drawing to win two Ravens tickets or gift cards. Contestants must be Harford County veterans and do not need to be present at the time of the drawing to win. Only one prize per veteran will be allowed.

The agenda for the fair appears below.

The resource fair is organized by the Cassilly administration and the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs. The commission is active year-round, answering questions and connecting veterans and their families to available resources. They can be reached at 410-638-3213 ext. 1456 or vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov.

10:00 a.m. Opening ceremony – Posting of the Colors by Joppatowne JROTC Cadets; National Anthem; Remarks by Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and CSM Bradford Smith, ATEC Command Sergeant Major.

10:15 a.m. Exhibitor booths open

11:00 a.m. Mission BBQ lunch is served

12:30 p.m. Drawing for Ravens tickets and gift cards

1:00 p.m. Fair concludes