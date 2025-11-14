Harford County unveils plan for 1,400-acre park system between Aberdeen and Havre de Grace

Harford County has published a preliminary plan for the Oakington Peninsula Park System located between Aberdeen and Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County’s preliminary plan for the Oakington Peninsula Park System highlights the county-owned waterfront lands at Swan Harbor Farm, Belle Vue Farm, Tydings Park, the Mullins property, and Carlson-Feltman Conservation Area. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)

Harford’s Cassilly Administration Unveils Preliminary Plans for 1,400-Acre Park System on the Oakington Peninsula

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 13, 2025) – Following extensive collaboration with community partners and public input, Harford County has published a preliminary plan for the Oakington Peninsula Park System located between Aberdeen and Havre de Grace.

The waterfront property is rich in natural and cultural resources and consists of contiguous county-owned parkland at Swan Harbor Farm, Belle Vue Farm, and Eleanor and Millard Tydings Park, the Mullins property, and the Carlson-Feltman Conservation Area.

“The Oakington Peninsula is rich in natural, historical and cultural resources and we look forward to an amazing park system that will become a crown jewel of the mid-Atlantic region,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I would like to thank my county departments of parks & recreation, planning & zoning and public works, our community and municipal partners, our rec councils, APG, local historians, nature enthusiasts, & everyone who contributed to this exciting draft.”

At one time, Belle Vue Farm was slated for development but now all 1400+ acres on the peninsula are owned by Harford County government. The purchase of Belle Vue in 2020 was completed in partnership with Harford Land Trust, Aberdeen Proving Ground and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

A preliminary map of the entire Oakington park system plan is posted on the county website, showing the potential location of recreational opportunities and historical and environmental features including:

Land and water trails that connect to the city of Havre de Grace

Bird watching opportunities throughout the park system

Agricultural, historical, and conservation demonstration areas

Future nature center

Event space

Playgrounds and picnic area

The Oakington Peninsula Park System will be developed with public involvement in phases over the next 15+ years. Initial phases will include the development of the walking trail system throughout the park properties.