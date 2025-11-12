Hoopes Road in Forest Hill, between Gibson Road and Sandy Hook Road, has been reopened as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 12, following completion of tree removal. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy Harford County government

Hoopes Road in Forest Hill Reopened After Tree Removal Work Completed

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 12, 2025) – Hoopes Road in Forest Hill, between Gibson Road and Sandy Hook Road, has been reopened as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 12, following completion of tree removal.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3279 ext. 7931.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.