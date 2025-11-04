Northbound Section of Woodbridge Center Way in Edgewood reopened Nov. 3

The northbound section of Woodbridge Center Way, between Woodbridge Station Way and U.S. Route 40 in Edgewood, was reopened to all through traffic as of Nov. 3. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Northbound Section of Woodbridge Center Way in Edgewood Reopened November 3

Bel Air, MD (Nov. 4, 2025) – The northbound section of Woodbridge Center Way, between Woodbridge Station Way and U.S. Route 40 in Edgewood, was reopened to all through traffic as of 4 p.m. Monday, November 3 after completion of storm drain repairs.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3509 extension 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.