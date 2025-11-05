Section of Asbury Road in Churchville to close for two weeks starting Nov. 10

A section of Asbury Road between Edwards Lane and MD 136 (Calvary Road) in Churchville is scheduled to be closed to all through traffic for approximately two weeks beginning Nov. 10. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Asbury Road in Churchville to be Closed for Approximately Two Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 3, 2025) – A section of Asbury Road between Edwards Lane and MD 136 (Calvary Road) in Churchville will be closed to all through traffic for approximately two weeks. The closure is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, November 10, for a culvert replacement.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.