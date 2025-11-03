Wissink and Watts families win Harford Streams Summer Adventure 2025 prizes

The Wissink and Watts families won top prizes in this year’s Harford Streams Summer Adventure. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford Streams Summer Adventure 2025 prize winners and county officials (from left) Rob McCord, Director of Administration; Steve Walsh, Deputy Director of Harford County Department of Public Works; Keith Myers, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, Shannon Watts-Myers, Greyson Watts, Paul Magness, Director of Harford County Parks and Recreation; Jenny Wissink, David Wissink, Laura Coste from the Watershed Protection and Restoration Office, and Ranger the dog.



Harford Streams Summer Adventure 2025 Prize Winners Announced

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 31, 2025) – Harford County’s tenth annual Harford Streams Summer Adventure wrapped up another successful season, inspiring residents to explore and protect the county’s scenic waterways.

Developed by Harford County government’s Watershed Protection and Restoration Office, this award-winning program encourages citizens of all ages to take selfies at various locations and write a brief comment about their experiences to earn T-shirts and be eligible for other prizes. An online survey allowed participants to easily upload photos and submit their comments.

“Congratulations to this year’s prize winners and thank you to all who took part in discovering the many outdoor treasures across Harford County,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Your enthusiasm for exploring these beautiful places helps reinforce our shared commitment to protecting our waterways and open spaces.”

This year 299 adventurers qualified for a free T-shirt and 28 furry friends qualified for a bandana.

Participants who visited at least 15 locations were entered into a grand prize drawing for their choice of a three-night mini-cabin rental for four at Susquehanna State Park or a kayak trip for 12 at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. The grand prize winners were the Wissink family, who selected the three-night mini-cabin rental at Susquehanna State Park.

Those who visited at least 11 locations qualified for a drawing for their choice of a canoe trip for eight at Eden Mill Nature Center or a family membership to the Steppingstone Farm Museum. The Watts family won this year’s drawing and chose the family membership to the Steppingstone Farm Museum.