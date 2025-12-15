Dr. Anirban Basu to discuss 2026’s key economic trends at Game Changers Business Speaker Series at Abingdon Library Jan. 8

Dr. Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of the Sage Policy Group, is to discuss 2026’s key economic trends at the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Game Changers Business Speaker Series Jan. 8 at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Dr. Anirban Basu Discusses 2026’s Key Economic Trends at Game Changers

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Business Speakers Series takes place January 8 at the Abingdon Library

Abingdon, Md., December 15, 2025 — Harford County Public Library Foundation welcomes Dr. Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of the Sage Policy Group, Inc., to its Game Changers Business Speaker Series on January 8 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Basu will discuss 2026’s key economic trends, including interest rates, global and regional shifts, labor and wage dynamics, business confidence, demographic changes and a forecast tailored to local stakeholders. The Headlining Sponsors are Jones Advisory and APGFCU. The Supporting Sponsor is PK Law. The Contributing Partner is Harford County Chamber of Commerce. Additional sponsorships are still available.

“We are excited to offer this event to local businesses and community members. Dr. Basu’s presentations are usually reserved for boardrooms and major conferences, making this a rare and valuable opportunity, especially in a year when clear economic insight is more important than ever,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Many thanks to our generous sponsors for their support of this popular business event.”

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the program starting at 8:30 a.m. Tickets cost $60 per person and include a continental breakfast. To purchase tickets, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15088319. For more information about the Game Changers Business Speaker Series including sponsorship opportunities, contact Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement, by phone at 410-273-5600 x6513, by email at shrodes@HCPLonline.org or visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library offers valuable business resources including meeting rooms, professional databases and tools for creating multimedia content such as blogs and marketing materials. Key resources for small business professionals include information on starting a business, entrepreneurship, business management and grant writing. Additionally, the Library provides internet access, including hotspots, printing services and online learning programs, and access to BlueCareer, a free, comprehensive online platform dedicated to skilled trades career development. The Library also offers access to a wide range of online and print databases and publications, including the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources, capital improvements and access to information anytime, anywhere, for all people living and working in Harford County. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.