Getting a Smart Start: Free Harford County Workshop on Structuring Your Business for Success Jan. 8

BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 19, 2025) – The Harford County Department of Economic Development, in partnership with The Randall Group, will host the next session in its LevelUp small business workshop series, “Getting a Smart Start: Structuring Your Business for Success.” The free event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the CONVERGE Innovation Center, 1201 Technology Drive, Aberdeen.

Designed for aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage business owners, the workshop will focus on how decisions about business structure, registration, and financial planning can support sustainable growth and long-term success.

“Strong businesses are built on smart decisions made early,” Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Our workshop will help local entrepreneurs understand the basics so they can launch with confidence and position themselves for growth.”

Participants will learn from experienced professionals about key steps and considerations involved in starting and structuring a business, including:

Key legal filings and requirements to launch a business

How to choose the right business structure, such as an LLC, corporation, or partnership

Using financial statements as tools to guide growth and promote long-term stability

This session is for educational purposes only and will not include legal or tax advice.

The event is free, but registration is required. Registration details are available at bit.ly/LevelUpSmartStart.

For those unable to attend in person, the session will be recorded by HarfordTV and made available on the Harford County Economic Development website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/oed.