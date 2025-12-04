Harford County Education Foundation honored 52 Harford County Public Schools educators at the 21st annual 2025 Everyday Hero Awards Dinner, held on November 12 at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

Fifty-two Everyday Heroes honored by the Harford County Education Foundation for their outstanding commitment to students across Harford County Public Schools. (Photo courtesy Harford County Education Foundation)

Harford County Education Foundation Celebrates 52 Outstanding Educators at the 21st Annual Everyday Hero Awards Dinner

Bel Air, MD [November 12, 2025] Harford County Education Foundation proudly honored 52 exceptional Harford County Public Schools educators at the 21st annual 2025 Everyday Hero Awards Dinner, held on November 12 at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs. The annual celebration recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to create caring, engaging, and inclusive learning environments for their students.

The evening was filled with laughter, good cheer, and playful moments, led by Founder and President, Deb Merlock, setting a warm, fun, and energizing tone throughout the evening.

Each Everyday Hero was celebrated for their dedication, creativity, and impact on their school communities. The awards were presented by Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools and Deb Merlock, with Katie Jacob, Associate Director, helping bring the ceremony to life by calling each Everyday Hero to receive their award. Honorees received an engraved oversized pencil, a symbolic (and fun!) commemorative gift that calls back to the founding of the Education Foundation, when the founder’s daughter noticed that classmates did not have pencils to complete their assignments. What began as donating a bag full of pencils to that classroom has grown into an Education Foundation that supports every child in need across Harford County Public Schools. Honorees also received an Everyday Hero Tote Bag filled with teaching essentials, goodies, and gifts generously donated by community partners.

A highlight of the evening was a special surprise gift presented through a random drawing: a totable crate filled with $400 in school supplies, generously donated by APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) and presented by Izak Battle, Director of Business Development. The totable crate was awarded to Jaime Bancells of Forest Lakes Elementary School. Jaime was both surprised and deeply grateful, sharing how meaningful and much needed the school supplies will be for her classroom and students.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the Program Sponsor APGFCU for supporting this celebration of educator excellence. The Education Foundation also recognizes the generosity of the community partners who contributed gifts to honor the teachers: Saxon Jewelry, Delmarva Power, Sephora, MaGerks Pub and Grill, Kelly’s Hair Design, Coffee Coffee, Texas Roadhouse, Newberry Café, Philly Pretzel Factory, Jurassic Golf and Arcade, Vagabond Sandwich Co., and Silver Spring Mining Co.

“Every classroom has a hero, and tonight we shined a light on 52 of them,” said Merlock. “These educators bring heart, passion, and possibility into their classrooms. Their unwavering commitment inspires everything we do to support students across the county.”

2025 Everyday Hero Honorees

Kelsie Adams Red Pump Elementary School

Ian Anderson Edgewood Elementary School

Susan Arena Joppatowne High School

Amber Bailey Bel Air Elementary School

Jaime Bancells Forest Lakes Elementary School

Megan Bridges Prospect Mill Elementary School

Judy Burinsky North Bend Elementary School

Rebecca Burlin Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School

Ashley Canatella Fallston High School

Brittany Chapman Deerfield Elementary School

Amy Cook Forest Hill Elementary School

Carrie Criswell Homestead Wakefield Elementary School

Chrissy Davis Southampton Middle School

Paul Deck Hickory Elementary School

Breianna Edwards Havre de Grace Elementary School

Adam Elliott Bel Air Middle School

Christina Gray Bakerfield Elementary School

Laura Hahn Havre de Grace High School

Linda Hawkins Magnolia Middle School

Corrie Hennigan Swan Creek Middle School

Melinda Hugo Churchville Elementary School

Brianna Hunt Joppatowne Elementary School

Alicia Jones Magnolia Elementary School

Hillary Kaser George D. Lisby Elementary School

Diana Kolego Dublin Elementary School

Michelle Lassen Darlington Elementary School

Angela Lawson North Harford High School

Karen Louderback Fountain Green Elementary School

Renee Mann Roye Williams Elementary School

Jordan Margerum Riverside Elementary School

Lori Martin Ring Factory Elementary School

Elizabeth McCourt Bel Air High School

Jennifer McRoberts Meadowvale Elementary School

Kellee Middleton Old Post Elementary School

Kristian Neal Church Creek Elementary School

Elizabeth Nemeth Havre de Grace Middle School

Jason Parks Youth’s Benefit Elementary School

Christy Renzulli Norrisville Elementary School

Michael Rex C. Milton Wright High School

Janice Rogers Aberdeen Middle School

Jaclyn Rosenkrans Harford Academy

Jeffrey Sedlak North Harford Elementary School

Jana Sierocinski Edgewood Middle School

Amanda Smith Swan Creek High School

Elizabeth Smithson Jarrettsville Elementary School

Laura Pohlenz William. S. James Elementary School

Amy Spenard Emmorton Elementary School

Lauren Stern Abingdon Elementary School

Kerry Stewart Swan Creek Elementary School

Amanda Subolefsky Harford Glen

Sandra Waltemire North Harford Middle School

Megan Weber Harford Technical High School

Harford County Education Foundation extends sincere gratitude to the families, administrators, colleagues, and community supporters who uplift educators and help make this recognition possible.

About Harford County Education Foundation

Harford County Education Foundation removes barriers to learning so every child can achieve academic and personal success. Started in 2003, the Education Foundation provides essential school supplies, classroom innovation grants, early childhood literacy programs, and resources that build strong learning environments for Harford County Public Schools students and educators.

For more information, visit www.harfordeducation.org.