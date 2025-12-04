Harford County Education Foundation celebrates 52 outstanding educators at the 21st Annual Everyday Hero Awards Dinner

Harford County Education Foundation honored 52 Harford County Public Schools educators at the 21st annual 2025 Everyday Hero Awards Dinner, held on November 12 at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs. Here are the details provided by the foundation:
Bel Air, MD [November 12, 2025] Harford County Education Foundation proudly honored 52 exceptional Harford County Public Schools educators at the 21st annual 2025 Everyday Hero Awards Dinner, held on November 12 at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs. The annual celebration recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to create caring, engaging, and inclusive learning environments for their students.
The evening was filled with laughter, good cheer, and playful moments, led by Founder and President, Deb Merlock, setting a warm, fun, and energizing tone throughout the evening.
Each Everyday Hero was celebrated for their dedication, creativity, and impact on their school communities. The awards were presented by Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools and Deb Merlock, with Katie Jacob, Associate Director, helping bring the ceremony to life by calling each Everyday Hero to receive their award. Honorees received an engraved oversized pencil, a symbolic (and fun!) commemorative gift that calls back to the founding of the Education Foundation, when the founder’s daughter noticed that classmates did not have pencils to complete their assignments. What began as donating a bag full of pencils to that classroom has grown into an Education Foundation that supports every child in need across Harford County Public Schools. Honorees also received an Everyday Hero Tote Bag filled with teaching essentials, goodies, and gifts generously donated by community partners.
A highlight of the evening was a special surprise gift presented through a random drawing: a totable crate filled with $400 in school supplies, generously donated by APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) and presented by Izak Battle, Director of Business Development. The totable crate was awarded to Jaime Bancells of Forest Lakes Elementary School. Jaime was both surprised and deeply grateful, sharing how meaningful and much needed the school supplies will be for her classroom and students.
A heartfelt thank you goes to the Program Sponsor APGFCU for supporting this celebration of educator excellence. The Education Foundation also recognizes the generosity of the community partners who contributed gifts to honor the teachers: Saxon Jewelry, Delmarva Power, Sephora, MaGerks Pub and Grill, Kelly’s Hair Design, Coffee Coffee, Texas Roadhouse, Newberry Café, Philly Pretzel Factory, Jurassic Golf and Arcade, Vagabond Sandwich Co., and Silver Spring Mining Co.
“Every classroom has a hero, and tonight we shined a light on 52 of them,” said Merlock. “These educators bring heart, passion, and possibility into their classrooms. Their unwavering commitment inspires everything we do to support students across the county.”
2025 Everyday Hero Honorees
Kelsie Adams Red Pump Elementary School
Ian Anderson Edgewood Elementary School
Susan Arena Joppatowne High School
Amber Bailey Bel Air Elementary School
Jaime Bancells Forest Lakes Elementary School
Megan Bridges Prospect Mill Elementary School
Judy Burinsky North Bend Elementary School
Rebecca Burlin Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School
Ashley Canatella Fallston High School
Brittany Chapman Deerfield Elementary School
Amy Cook Forest Hill Elementary School
Carrie Criswell Homestead Wakefield Elementary School
Chrissy Davis Southampton Middle School
Paul Deck Hickory Elementary School
Breianna Edwards Havre de Grace Elementary School
Adam Elliott Bel Air Middle School
Christina Gray Bakerfield Elementary School
Laura Hahn Havre de Grace High School
Linda Hawkins Magnolia Middle School
Corrie Hennigan Swan Creek Middle School
Melinda Hugo Churchville Elementary School
Brianna Hunt Joppatowne Elementary School
Alicia Jones Magnolia Elementary School
Hillary Kaser George D. Lisby Elementary School
Diana Kolego Dublin Elementary School
Michelle Lassen Darlington Elementary School
Angela Lawson North Harford High School
Karen Louderback Fountain Green Elementary School
Renee Mann Roye Williams Elementary School
Jordan Margerum Riverside Elementary School
Lori Martin Ring Factory Elementary School
Elizabeth McCourt Bel Air High School
Jennifer McRoberts Meadowvale Elementary School
Kellee Middleton Old Post Elementary School
Kristian Neal Church Creek Elementary School
Elizabeth Nemeth Havre de Grace Middle School
Jason Parks Youth’s Benefit Elementary School
Christy Renzulli Norrisville Elementary School
Michael Rex C. Milton Wright High School
Janice Rogers Aberdeen Middle School
Jaclyn Rosenkrans Harford Academy
Jeffrey Sedlak North Harford Elementary School
Jana Sierocinski Edgewood Middle School
Amanda Smith Swan Creek High School
Elizabeth Smithson Jarrettsville Elementary School
Laura Pohlenz William. S. James Elementary School
Amy Spenard Emmorton Elementary School
Lauren Stern Abingdon Elementary School
Kerry Stewart Swan Creek Elementary School
Amanda Subolefsky Harford Glen
Sandra Waltemire North Harford Middle School
Megan Weber Harford Technical High School
Harford County Education Foundation extends sincere gratitude to the families, administrators, colleagues, and community supporters who uplift educators and help make this recognition possible.
About Harford County Education Foundation
Harford County Education Foundation removes barriers to learning so every child can achieve academic and personal success. Started in 2003, the Education Foundation provides essential school supplies, classroom innovation grants, early childhood literacy programs, and resources that build strong learning environments for Harford County Public Schools students and educators.
For more information, visit www.harfordeducation.org.