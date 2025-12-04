Harford County Public Library offers free online resource for skilled trades career development

Harford County Public Library is now offering its customers BlueCareer, a free, comprehensive online platform dedicated to skilled trades career development. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Offers BlueCareer Database

Comprehensive, free online platform is dedicated to skilled trades career development

Belcamp, Md., December 3, 2025 – Harford County Public Library is now offering its customers BlueCareer, a free, comprehensive online platform dedicated to skilled trades career development. With access to more than 100 trades specialties, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, welding, automotive and construction, users can explore a wide range of career paths.

In addition, individuals can complete personalized assessments that match them to trades aligned with their strengths, review real-time local wage and growth data, locate accredited trade schools and discover available scholarships. BlueCareer also provides expert-led training resources to prepare for certification and offers direct connections to potential employers, creating a clear and streamlined pathway from exploration to meaningful employment.

The BlueCareer database has been added to the Library’s workforce development offerings thanks to a nearly $8,500 grant (#00001767) funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library Agency.

The BlueCareer platform is powered by EBSCO, a leading provider of research databases. BlueCareer may be accessed with a Harford County Public Library card anytime, anywhere, by visiting hcplonline.org/databases.php. Links are also available on Harford County Public Library’s Database, Career, Online Learning and School Support Central web pages.

“BlueCareer is an amazing tool for individuals interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades. From personalized assessments to training resources, scholarships and direct connections to employers, this platform helps individuals take practical steps toward secure, rewarding employment,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are grateful to the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library Agency for making it possible to offer this powerful and meaningful resource to our community.”

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. We advance, support and empower America’s museums, libraries and related organizations through grantmaking, research and policy development. IMLS envisions a nation where individuals and communities have access to museums and libraries to learn from and be inspired by the trusted information, ideas and stories they contain about our diverse natural and cultural heritage. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and X.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources, capital improvements and access to information anytime, anywhere, for all people living and working in Harford County. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.