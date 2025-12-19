Harford County Public Library’s 2026 Winter Reading Program ’80 Winters of Wonder’ starts Dec. 20

Harford County Public Library’s 80th anniversary is the theme of the 2026 Winter Reading Program, “80 Winters of Wonder,” which takes place December 20 through March 20. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., December 19, 2025 — Harford County Public Library’s 80th anniversary is the theme of the 2026 Winter Reading Program, “80 Winters of Wonder,” which takes place December 20 through March 20.

The 2026 Winter Reading Program was created especially for adults and high school students in grades 9-12. Register online at https://hcplonline.org/winterreading.php, or stop by any Harford County Public Library branch to sign up.

“This year’s Winter Reading Program is extra special because we are celebrating the Library’s 80th anniversary. In addition to hosting many exciting programs for customers of all ages, teens and adults who complete the reading challenge will receive an awesome 80th anniversary commemorative mug, and this year’s design is one of my favorites,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Many thanks to our sponsors and staff for making the ‘80 Winters of Wonder’ Winter Reading Program an outstanding one to celebrate this significant anniversary.”

To complete the 2026 Winter Reading program, adults should read or listen to at least five books, and high school students should read or listen to at least three books. Once the reading portion of the program is complete, participants will receive a free 2026 collector’s mug (while supplies last). Mugs can be picked up at any Harford County Public Library location.

Additionally, customers are invited to participate in Winter Reading Bingo for a chance to win additional prizes. Winter Reading Bingo includes engaging activities and opportunities to support local businesses. Complete five activities in a column, row or diagonally to get bingo, and pick up a collectable 80th anniversary bookmark at any Harford County Public Library location starting January 20 (while supplies last). After completing bingo, participants will be entered to win a limited-edition Winter Reading tote bag.

Sponsors of the 2026 Winter Reading mug and tote bags are APGFCU, BGE, Bel Air Friends of HCPL, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Harford Mutual Insurance Group and Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL.

There are numerous events associated with the 2026 Winter Reading Program. Among the January program highlights are:

Book Discussion Groups, various dates, times and branches. All 11 Library branches will host engaging Book Discussion Groups featuring diverse genres and themes. Programs are offered on various dates and times to fit different schedules, ensuring there is something for every reader. Click here for a list of upcoming Book Discussion Groups: https://hcplmd.org/44xHzKh.

Jazz Café, January 9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. Listen to jazz playlists, have some matcha or hot cocoa and hang out with your friends at the Library. The program is for those in grades 6-12, and advanced registration is requested at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14709308. The program is supported by the Abingdon Friends of HCPL.

Winter Bingo, January 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Whiteford Library, 2407 Whiteford Road. Play winter-themed bingo with the family for fun and prizes. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14650161. The program is supported by the North Harford Friends of HCPL.

80s Themed Craft: Perler Bead Fun, January 20 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road. In honor of the Library’s 80th Anniversary, adults and seniors are invited to craft an 80s-themed Perler bead design. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14687660.

Winter Reading Book Sampling, January 24 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive. For adults, this program invites participants to spend the afternoon sampling and discussing a series of titles from a variety of genres and authors. Come recount your favorite reads, and find a new title to take home. Each person attending must register prior to the event at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14675215.

Winter Wonderland Spa, January 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street. Those in grades 6-12 are invited to craft an aromatherapeutic sugar scrub and learn basic meditation techniques. All supplies will be provided. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14946176. The program is supported by the Aberdeen Friends of HCPL.

Puzzle Pandemonium, January 29 from 5 to 7:45 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. If you love puzzles, this event is for you. Work together in a small group to complete a puzzle. The first group finished wins a prize. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14821822. The program, for those in grade 9 through adult, is supported by the Bel Air Friends of HCPL.

For more information about the 2026 Winter Reading program, visit https://hcplonline.org/winterreading.php.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.