Harford County sets record collecting socks, mittens, and food for the needy

Harford County Sets Record Collecting 3,800 Warm Socks & Mittens, 2,820 Pounds of Food for Neighbors in Need

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 26, 2025) – Harford County recently sponsored two record-breaking donation drives to benefit local citizens in need.

“Our citizens’ compassion for those in need is reflected in their outstanding generosity,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I would like to thank our community partners in these collection drives and all those who contributed to brighten the holidays for everyone in Harford County.”

Harford’s annual “SOCKtober” event, held throughout October, collected more than 3,800 pairs of warm socks, mittens, gloves, scarves, and hats, an increase of 1,200 items over 2024. Generous donations from local citizens and a large donation from Bomba’s, Inc. contributed to the event’s success, along with the county’s strong partnerships with the Harford County Public Library and We Cancerve Movement, LLC. Organizations that hosted collection boxes at their locations included Citizen’s Care Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace and Guttman Holdings in Bel Air. Harford senior center groups contributed hand-crocheted and knitted items to the cause.

Organized by the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services, the SOCKtober donations of greatly needed items were distributed to local nonprofits serving families, veterans, and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Additionally, Harford County sponsored its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive from November 1 – 21 and collected an astounding 2,820 pounds of non-perishable food items and other necessities including diapers and toiletries, a 278% increase from 2024. These items will benefit local families through the Harford Community Action Agency’s food pantry in Edgewood.

Additional resources for those in need can be found through the Harford County Housing and Community Services Resource Guide at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/414/Resource.