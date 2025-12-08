The Harford County Department of Public Works has received its second regional quality award in three years for drinking water produced at the Abingdon Water Treatment Plant. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, center right, and Director of Administration Rob McCord, right, join DPW Director Joe Siemek, second from right, to congratulate the team from the Abingdon Water Treatment Plant on their recent awards for Harford’s drinking water. The team earned Best in Show at the American Water Works Association’s regional taste test challenge during the Chesapeake Tri-Association Conference held in August 2025. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)



Harford County’s Drinking Water Earns Top Regional Quality Award

“Safe, reliable drinking water is vital to our community. I’m proud to recognize the hard work of our dedicated teams, who continue to provide some of the safest and highest-quality drinking water in the region,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This recognition reflects Harford County’s commitment to operating and managing our drinking water facilities to safely and cost-effectively produce the best drinking water for our customers.”

Harford’s water was named Best in Show, the top award at the American Water Works Association’s regional taste test challenge during the Chesapeake Tri-Association Conference held August 2025. A panel of judges evaluated entries based on overall flavor and clarity characteristics.

The American Water Works competition is divided into two categories: ground water and surface water, with the winners from each advancing to a final round for Best in Show. In the surface water treatment category, the Abingdon Water Treatment Plant took first place among nine competitors.

With this win, the Abingdon Water Treatment Plant has qualified to compete in the American Water Works Association’s national competition in June of 2026 to be held in Washington, D.C.