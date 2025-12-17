Harford County Treasurer Robert (“Robbie”) Sandlass Jr. has been honored with an award for outstanding legislative efforts and advocacy for the needs and interests of Maryland counties. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Treasurer Robert (“Robbie”) Sandlass Jr., center, is joined by LaMonte Cooke, left, and MACo President Jack Wilson, right, as he accepts the LaMonte Cooke County Service Award during the MACo Winter Conference on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)



Harford Treasurer Robbie Sandlass Wins Maryland Association of Counties 2025 Recognition Award

BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 12, 2025) – Harford County Treasurer Robert (“Robbie”) Sandlass Jr. has been honored with an award for outstanding legislative efforts and advocacy for the needs and interests of Maryland counties. The LaMonte Cooke County Service Award from the Maryland Association of Counties was announced on Wednesday at the MACo Winter Conference.

“Robbie’s outstanding integrity and professionalism, and his dedication to fiscal transparency and accountability are tremendous assets to my administration and to the entire state,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I am proud to celebrate his well-deserved recognition for his fiscally responsible, common-sense approach to our shared challenges.”

MACo President Jack Wilson’s award letter to Sandlass reads, in part:

“MACo is extremely appreciative of your leadership in county advocacy on property tax policy, income tax administration, and revenue forecasting, regularly testifying before the General Assembly with practical, grounded analysis that reflects county priorities. Your longstanding commitment to advocating on behalf of county governments, being an active leader in MACo’s Budget & Finance Affiliate, and sharing your knowledge as a frequent speaker at MACo’s conferences and events all underscore the reasoning for this award.”