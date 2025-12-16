Jimmy John’s opens first Bel Air restaurant in Greenbrier Shopping Center

Jimmy John’s sandwich franchise has opened its first store in Bel Air in the Greenbrier Shopping Center and plans to open seven additional stores in the area. Here are the details provided by the company:

Jimmy John’s® Opens First Bel Air Restaurant

Jimmy John’s to open seven locations throughout Bel Air over coming years

BEL AIR, Md. (December 15, 2025) – Today, December 15, Jimmy John’s® announced the opening of its first Bel Air restaurant located at 225 Brierhill Dr. Owned and operated by local franchisees and Bel Air residents Kiren and Rashmi Patel, the new Bel Air Jimmy John’s marks the first of seven new locations planned for the area over the next several years.

The new Bel Air location also marks the Patels’ first Jimmy John’s restaurant. With a passion for great food and a commitment to the Bel Air community, the pair are thrilled to introduce the iconic, Freaky Fresh Jimmy John’s brand to the area.

“We’re ecstatic to open our doors in Bel Air and introduce Jimmy John’s to this amazing community,” said Kiren and Rashmi Patel, Jimmy John’s franchisees. “Our goal is to deliver the fresh and friendly experience that guests know and love, and we look forward to serving the Bel Air community and beyond for years to come.”

The new 1,500-square-foot Bel Air Jimmy John’s restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Jimmy John’s prides itself on being Freaky Fresh, as the brand slices its all-natural** meats & fresh veggies in-house every day. The fresh-baked bread is made where you can see it and never more than 4 hours old. The flavor of a ripe tomato, crisp shredded lettuce, combined with fresh-baked bread, fresh-sliced meat and real Hellmann’s® mayo – that’s when the magic happens. Made with love every single day since 1983.

For more information, visit www.jimmyjohns.com.

WHERE:

Jimmy John’s

225 Brierhill Dr.

Suite C

Bel Air, MD 21015

About Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s, founded in 1983, is the largest owned delivery sandwich brand in the United States, with more than 2,600 restaurants in 44 states. Jimmy John’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit JimmyJohns.com and InspireBrands.com.