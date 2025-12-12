MPT to present ‘Sound the Bells: A Holiday Celebration’ Dec. 24

Maryland Public Television (MPT) will premiere Sound the Bells: A Holiday Celebration on Wednesday, December 24 at 8 p.m. on MPT and the MPT livestream. Here are the details provided by the network:

OWINGS MILLS, MD – Maryland Public Television (MPT) will premiere Sound the Bells: A Holiday Celebration on Wednesday, December 24 at 8 p.m. on MPT and the MPT livestream. The one-hour concert special is among more than 30 hours of programming offered by the statewide public TV network in December to recognize the winter holidays. A preview of the program is available on MPT’s YouTube channel HERE.

Recorded live this month at The Lyric in Baltimore, Sound the Bells features the U.S. Army Field Band – the “Musical Ambassadors of the Army” – showcasing the musical talents of active-duty soldiers and celebrating the magic of the holidays. The family-friendly program is hosted by WBAL-TV personality Jason Newton, features a guest appearance from the University of Maryland Steelband, and includes shout-outs from service members around the globe.

From the dynamic energy of the U.S. Army Rappers to the acoustic stylings of Six-String Soldiers and powerful performances of the Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus, Sound the Bells is a musical journey through the spirit of the season. Packed with beloved classics, new holiday favorites, and messages of hope and togetherness, the festive celebration brings the warmth and joy of the holidays straight to viewers’ homes.

Following its December 24 premiere, Sound the Bells will air again on MPT and the MPT livestream on Thursday, December 25 at 12:30 a.m., 4 a.m., and 3 p.m. The program will also be available to view live and on-demand using MPT’s online video player and the free PBS app.

MPT will also present Spirit of the Season on MPT2/Create® on Monday, December 22 at 9:30 p.m. The half-hour special features the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America celebrating the holiday season with festive musical selections including “Mary, Did You Know?,” holiday classics such as “Let it Snow” and “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” and other seasonal favorites – all performed by American airmen. Following its December 22 premiere on MPT2/Create®, Spirit of the Season will air on MPT at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 25. The program will also be available to view live using MPT’s online video player and the free PBS app.

Sound the Bells: A Holiday Celebration and Spirit of The Season are among dozens of holiday-themed programs airing on MPT and MPT2/Create® in December. For more information about MPT’s primetime holiday program lineup, visit mpt.org/holidayprograms or consult MPT’s on-air schedule.