Registration is open for Harford’s ‘Inclusive Winter Wonderland’ for individuals with differing abilities Dec. 13

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 21, 2025) – Individuals with differing abilities and their families are invited to join in the fun and festivities at Harford County’s first annual Inclusive Winter Wonderland from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 13, at the Edgewood Senior Activity Center, 1000 Gateway Drive in Edgewood. Sponsored by the Harford County Office of Disability Services, this FREE event is open to youth and adults with physical and developmental disabilities.

“We’re excited to spread the joy of the holidays to everyone in our community,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This family-friendly event for citizens with differing abilities will make memories and be fun for all ages.”

Participants will enjoy a variety of holiday-themed activities designed to engage all five senses and support fine motor skill development. Highlights include a “Where’s Santa?” discovery bin hunt that stimulates sight and touch and a hands-on felt ornament craft that encourages creativity and dexterity. And what would the holidays be without cookies? Each participant will decorate—and of course, eat—their own festive treat. Everyone will have an opportunity to meet “Buttons the Reindeer” and take a photo with Santa!

Upon arrival, families will be greeted by their personal “elf” who will walk them through the Winter Wonderland and encourage their participation. The elves will also provide each participant with a holiday goodie bag.

Families should register early, as spots are limited. To register, visit Harford County Office of Disability Services online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/InclusiveWonderland .

The Harford County Office of Disability Services also provides programs for citizens with disabilities, free local events, learning opportunities, community partnerships, and resource referrals. Contact the Disabilities Coordinator at 410-638-3373 or disability@harfordcountymd.gov with questions.