Bel Air author Jennifer Vido’s third novel in her Gull Island trilogy debuts Jan. 26; Vido to appear at One Eleven Main Feb. 5 and at the Harford County Public Library’s Romance Author Fest Feb. 7

Bel Air Mystery and Romance Author Jennifer Vido’s third book in her award-winning Gull Island trilogy, “Simplicity by the Sea,” is available today at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iTunes and at area bookstores. Vido will participate in Harford County Bar Foundation’s Charcuterie and Conversation with Jennifer Vido on February 5 at One Eleven Main in Bel Air and in Harford County Public Library’s Romance Author Fest on February 7.



Jennifer Vido’s Simplicity by the Sea Publishes January 26

Bel Air author’s third novel in the Gull Island series gives readers a fresh spin on romance, pairing Virginia’s wine country vibe with the charm of coastal life

Bel Air Mystery and Romance Author Jennifer Vido’s third book in her award-winning Gull Island trilogy, “Simplicity by the Sea,” is published today, January 26, 2026, by The Wild Rose Press and is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iTunes and at area bookstores.

Jennifer Vido Author of Simplicity by the Sea photographed by Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC

Known for her sweet Lowcountry romances inspired by her love of coastal living and small-town charm, Vido’s “Simplicity by the Sea” is a story about reinvention and the courage to start over. When Virginia wine marketing executive Delaney Huger returns to Gull Island for a wedding, she finds herself slowing down for the first time in years—and questioning everything she thought she wanted. Charter captain Luke Sullivan has built a peaceful life focused on his daughter and his small business, but an unexpected encounter makes him wonder if he’s ready to open his heart again.

A story that blends food, wine and coastal escape with love, family and second chances, it’s an uplifting reminder that sometimes the perfect pairing isn’t found on a charcuterie board or in a wine glass—but in each other.

“More than anything, I want readers to feel transported to the Lowcountry filled with love, exceptional food and fine wine,” Vido said. “But I also hope they close the book feeling genuinely hopeful—reminded that it’s never too late to choose joy, take a chance on love or embrace a fresh start.”

“Simplicity by the Sea” is earning favorable reviews from critics, readers and fellow authors alike.

Kirkus Reviews praised the novel as “A cute, quick, escapist read,” noting, “This is Vido’s third entry in her Gull Island series, and her simple, conversational prose deftly captures the evocative atmospherics of life on the small, Lowcountry island off the coast of South Carolina—the salty sea breezes, the old lighthouse, Southern comfort food, the few sun-basking alligators.” Readers have echoed that enthusiasm.

One reviewer on NetGalley wrote, “I enjoyed this novel very much! I couldn’t put the book down it was so good. It’s got all the wonderful ingredients to keep you turning the pages for sure…Beautiful scenery described well. A very well written novel that will draw you in from the beginning. I gave this book 5 stars for being so realistic and having imperfect characters that I loved [in] getting to know.”

Award-winning author Leslie Hooton described Vido’s most recent work as, “Writing that is lush, engaging, and deeply romantic. Jennifer Vido’s SIMPLICITY BY THE SEA provides the perfect recipe to give you a swoon worthy read. You won’t want to leave Gull Island.”

The first two books in the trilogy, “Serendipity by the Sea” and “Serenity by the Sea,” were published in 2023 and 2024, respectively. “Serendipity by the Sea” won the Best First Book Award in the New Jersey Romance Writers’ Golden Leaf Contest, and Vido was voted Best Local Author in Baltimore Magazine’s annual Best of Baltimore Readers’ Poll in 2024 and 2025.

In addition to her success with the Gull Island series, Vido is the creative mind behind the Piper O’Donnell Social Lite Mystery series. As a longtime member of the Romance Writers of America, she seamlessly explores the cozy mystery genre in these engaging stories.

As for her new book, “Simplicity by the Sea,” Vido said, “This book continues the Gull Island series, so readers get to revisit a beloved setting, but it also stands on its own with new characters and a fresh love story. Each book is like its own perfect pairing. You can enjoy it solo, or savor it alongside the others.”

Vido is participating in several book-themed events including Harford County Bar Foundation’s Charcuterie and Conversation with Jennifer Vido on February 5 at One Eleven Main in Bel Air; Harford County Public Library’s Romance Author Fest on February 7 at the Abingdon Library; and signings at Springtide Market on Fripp Island, S.C., February 12; Indigo Books on Kiawah Island, S.C., on February 13; and McIntosh Book Shoppe in Beaufort, S.C., on February 14. A Meet the Author event will be held at the Abingdon Library on February 26, and Vido will visit her hometown of Manasquan, N.J., for an event at Manasquan Public Library on February 28. For additional information, visit www.JenniferVido.com.

A Vanderbilt graduate, Vido traded in teaching French to follow her dream of becoming an author. She loves discovering and sharing literary gems through her Jen’s Jewels column on FreshFiction.com, where she shares insights on bestselling releases, conducting interviews with fellow authors and celebrating the books that make her heart happy.

A passionate advocate for arthritis awareness, Vido is a former national spokesperson for the Arthritis Foundation. After appearing on the “Reading with Ripa” roundtable alongside Kelly Ripa and bestselling author Meg Cabot, she began using her platform to raise awareness and inspire others living with chronic illness. Her advocacy has garnered attention from national media including Lifetime Television, Redbook and The New York Times. Vido previously served on the Foundation’s National Board and the Maryland Leadership Board, and she continues to encourage others through her work as an adult aquatics instructor, drawing on her personal journey with rheumatoid arthritis.

In addition to writing books, Vido is the executive director of the Harford County Bar Foundation, which advances access to justice by providing legal assistance, education and advocacy by bridging gaps in legal services and empowering individuals and families to navigate the legal system.

Residing in Bel Air, Vido and her husband, Durbin, are the parents of two grown sons and a rescue dog named Fripp. For more information, visit www.JenniferVido.com.