Chesapeake Welcome Center Open House on Jan. 25 postponed due to inclement weather forecast

Harford Community College has postponed its planned Chesapeake Welcome Center Open House on Jan. 25. It will release a rescheduled date soon. Here are the details provided by the college:



(Photo by Lauren Raygor/Harford Community College)

Chesapeake Welcome Center Open House on January 25 Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Due to the inclement weather forecast, Harford Community College has made the decision to postpone the Chesapeake Welcome Center Open House scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, January 25, to ensure the safety of everyone planning to attend.

Harford Community College is currently working to identify a new date and will share those details as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to the Chesapeake Welcome Center very soon. For more information about the Chesapeake Welcome Center, visit Harford.edu.