Free workshop, ‘Government Contracting 101: Doing Business with Maryland & Local Government,’ Feb. 10 at CONVERGE Center

The Harford County Department of Economic Development, in partnership with The Randall Group, is hosting a free workshop, “Government Contracting 101: Doing Business with Maryland & Local Government,” on Tuesday, February 10, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CONVERGE Center. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

BEL AIR, Md. (Jan. 15, 2026) – Looking to do business with state or county government? The Harford County Department of Economic Development, in partnership with The Randall Group, is hosting a free workshop, “Government Contracting 101: Doing Business with Maryland & Local Government,” on Tuesday, February 10, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CONVERGE Center.

This informative session is designed for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and companies interested in selling their goods or services to government agencies. Participants will learn how public agencies purchase products and services and the steps needed to become a government vendor.

Topics will include:

Government procurement methods such as RFPs, bids, and cooperative contracts

Registering as a vendor in Maryland and navigate state and local procurement portals

Finding Maryland contract opportunities and preparing competitive responses

The workshop is part of the Harford County Department of Economic Development’s ongoing LevelUp Harford Business Workshop Series, which provides practical tools and expert guidance to help local businesses grow and compete in new markets.

For those unable to attend this session or who would like to catch up on previous workshops: recorded seminars are available online at

www.harfordcountymd.gov/3960/LevelUp-Harford-Business-Workshop-Series.



The LevelUp series is filmed and produced by HarfordTV, a valued partner in making these resources accessible to the business community.

The event is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/LevelUpGovContracts.