Harford County Announces Recipients of FY26 Agriculture Start-Up and Expansion Grants

BEL AIR, Md., (Jan. 16, 2026) – The Harford County Economic Development Agricultural Advisory Board has awarded eight recipients of the FY26 Agriculture Start-Up and Expansion Grant Program more than $17,000 to support local farms and agribusinesses as they grow operations, invest in new equipment and technology, and expand into new markets.

“Harford County’s agricultural community is a vital part of our local economy,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Through the Agriculture Start-Up and Expansion Grant Program, we are helping farmers modernize their operations, diversify revenue, and position themselves for long-term success.”

Following a competitive review process of more than 40 applicants, the Economic Development Agricultural Advisory Board, a body of local farmers and agricultural-related businesses, recommended funding for eight agricultural businesses across Harford County. Grants are provided as a 50 percent reimbursement for approved expenses that strengthen farm viability and enhance economic impact.

FY26 Agriculture Start-Up and Expansion Grant recipients include:

Homelands Poultry – $600 for equipment and signage to improve egg safety, reduce labor time, and support on-farm sales and customer education.

– $600 for equipment and signage to improve egg safety, reduce labor time, and support on-farm sales and customer education. Waltimyer Farm – $2,800 for new egg washing and grading equipment to improve food safety and expand retail and wholesale market access.

– $2,800 for new egg washing and grading equipment to improve food safety and expand retail and wholesale market access. The Stables at Winters Run – $3,000 for expansion into Kiko goat production to better utilize farmland and create an additional revenue stream.

– $3,000 for expansion into Kiko goat production to better utilize farmland and create an additional revenue stream. Kent Meadows Farm – $3,000 for investments in value-added production, including retail meat sales, freeze-dried products, and expanded You-Pick offerings.

– $3,000 for investments in value-added production, including retail meat sales, freeze-dried products, and expanded You-Pick offerings. Mine Branch Farm – $1,500 for market expansion through additional product offerings, cold storage, and on-farm infrastructure improvements.

– $1,500 for market expansion through additional product offerings, cold storage, and on-farm infrastructure improvements. Deer Park Farms – $3,000 for precision agriculture technology to improve planting accuracy, efficiency, and soil conservation practices.

– $3,000 for precision agriculture technology to improve planting accuracy, efficiency, and soil conservation practices. Kyle’s Produce – $1,500 for installation of a greenhouse to support year-round production and revenue.

– $1,500 for installation of a greenhouse to support year-round production and revenue. Falling Branch Brewery – $1,652.50 for equipment upgrades to support wholesale expansion into new regional markets.

In total, $17,052.50 was awarded, with a portion of the funding drawn from remaining funds from a prior Agriculture Education and Outreach Grant allocation.

The Agriculture Start-Up and Expansion Grant Program is administered by the Harford County Department of Economic Development and supports projects that help local farms start, expand, market, or modernize their operations.

For more information about agricultural programs and resources, visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/ag or contact Agricultural Business Development Associate Kimberly Doran Lyons at 410-638-3511.