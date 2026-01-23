Harford County officials urge area residents to prepare for the expected winter storm and to use the You CLICK We FIX customer service app to report issues. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Encourages Citizens to Prepare for Winter Storm

BEL AIR, Md., (Jan. 23, 2026) – A winter storm system is heading toward Harford County and is expected to bring snow and ice to the area. National Weather Service expects snow to begin late Saturday night, or early Sunday followed by sleet and freezing rain. Very cold temperatures are expected through next week, increasing the potential for power outages.

“I encourage our citizens to take steps now to be ready for this winter storm,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Please check on your family and neighbors to make sure they are also prepared. Stay informed, follow safety guidelines and use available resources such as our You CLICK We FIX customer service app.”

Harford’s You CLICK We FIX application has a drop-down menu for snow related issues. The app can be accessed from the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1737/You-Click-We-Fix or downloaded for free onto your smartphone or mobile device.

To assist the county Department of Public Works in clearing county roads as quickly as possible, please refrain from parking in the street. Maneuvering a snowplow around parked cars is difficult and takes extra time. If you must park in the street, please park on the even-numbered side.

More helpful information about Harford County snow removal can be found here: http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1196

The Harford County Department of Emergency Services urges citizens to stay off the roads during the height of the storm.

If you cannot avoid travel, make sure that your cellphone is fully charged and you have an emergency kit for your vehicle. Include blankets, a small shovel, kitty litter or sand for traction, extra clothing, flashlight, snacks, and water in case you are stranded. Let friends or family know of your travel route and expected arrival time.

Citizens remaining at home during a winter storm should take the following steps to prepare and be safe:

Stay informed and keep devices charged so you will have a way to follow weather forecasts and local emergency information and contact family and friends.

Prepare emergency supplies. Keep essential items like food, water, and first aid kits at home and at work.

Use heating devices according to instructions and install a carbon monoxide alarm if you rely on alternative heat sources.

Place generators outdoors at least 20 feet away from doors and windows and shield them from rain or flooding to prevent electrical shock.

If you must go outside, wear warm layers and limit your time outdoors.

Particularly when outdoors for extended time, check for frostbite symptoms (numbness, pale skin) and hypothermia (shivering, confusion, or drowsiness).

Cold weather can constrict blood vessels, which means your body will need to work harder to shovel snow and walk in deep snow. This can put a strain on your heart and increase the risk of a heart attack. Pace yourself and take breaks as needed.

Remove snow and ice three feet around fire hydrants and clear a path from the hydrant to the street if it is safe to do so.

Keep a car emergency kit. Include a cell phone charger, blankets, warm clothes, a snow shovel, a flashlight with batteries, jumper cables, water and non-perishable snacks. If possible, keep a full gas tank.

Maintain your car. Routine vehicle maintenance is especially important in winter to prevent breakdowns in severe weather. If possible, switch to snow tires or carry snow chains.

The Harford County Hotline 410-838-5800 will be open at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 24, for non-emergency calls and to answer any questions citizens may have.

Additional information can be found on the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov, on the Facebook pages for Harford County Government and the Harford County Department of Emergency Services.