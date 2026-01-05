Harford County Public Library Foundation elects two new board members

Harford County Public Library Foundation has elected Brianna Stinebaugh-Blumberg and John Michael to its Board of Directors for a three-year term. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

Belcamp, Md., December 22, 2025 — Harford County Public Library Foundation has elected Brianna Stinebaugh-Blumberg and John Michael to its Board of Directors for a three-year term.

John Michael (Photo by Lauren Daue/Lauren Daue Photography)

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a charitable organization that raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources and capital improvements beyond the capacity of the Library’s tax-funded operating budget. The Foundation is currently working on several projects including the 3rd Annual Taste of Harford on May 17 at Vignon Manor Farm and the 22nd Annual Gala on November 7 at the Abingdon Library.

“The Foundation’s two new Board members are welcome additions to the Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We appreciate their willingness to serve to help us continue to provide free access to books and innovative resources, technology and community spaces to the residents of Harford County.”

Stinebaugh-Blumberg has taught in the Psychology Department at Towson University for many years and will be an adjunct faculty member starting in spring 2026. She has also worked at Sheppard Pratt Health Systems asa core mental health care worker on the Child and Adolescent Day Hospital Unit. She holds a Master’s Degree in Experimental Psychology and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Towson University.

Stinebaugh-Blumberg has received numerous awards and honors including the Distinguished Full-Time Faculty Award from Towson in 2016-17 and 2018-19 and the Faculty of the Month Award from Psi Chi in 2016 and 2018.

Brianna Stinebaugh-Blumberg (Photo by Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Active at Harford County Public Library, Stinebaugh-Blumberg and her daughter, Reign, have been part of Harford County Public Library Foundation’s Annual Giving, Little Leapers and Summer Reading campaigns during the past 12 months.

Michael is a real estate advisor for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate, Brokerage, in Bel Air and also a property manager for Michael Management. He is a member of the Dresher Foundation, Route 40 Business Association and Harford County BRN. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commercial Real Estate Finance from the College of Charleston.

“As the Foundation continues to expand its impact, we are delighted to welcome Brianna Stinebaugh-Blumberg and John Michael to the Board of Directors. Their expertise, energy and deep commitment to our community will help propel our work forward as we enhance the Library’s resources, strengthen key initiatives and create opportunities for all Harford County residents to learn and thrive. We are grateful for their leadership and excited for all that lies ahead,” said Amber Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement for Harford County Public Library.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources, capital improvements and access to information anytime, anywhere, for all people living and working in Harford County. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.